Should Fans Trust This Guardians Pitcher in ALDS Game 5?
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase was the best closer in baseball this season. However, he’s struggled more in the team’s ALDS series against the Detroit Tigers than he has at any point all season long. The struggles leave fans wondering if they can trust him in a pivotal rubber match.
The twenty-six-year-old is a legitimate candidate for the Cy Young Award, posting a 0.61 ERA and accumulating 47 saves in the regular season.
Now, in three appearances in the ALDS, Clase has surrendered just one less run than he did across his 74.1 innings this year.
There wasn’t a single Emmanuel Clase doubter heading into the postseason, but there may be a set of fans with their worries now.
In Thursday's game, after allowing a go-ahead three-run home run to Kerry Carpenter just three days prior, Clase was again called on in the eighth inning. With two runners on and one out, the closer was thrust into a jam he worked out of masterfully to keep their one-run lead intact. Forcing a ground ball and strikeout that ended the inning without a run crossing home plate.
Clase returned in the ninth inning with some extra cushion thanks to a David Fry sacrifice bunt in the top half of the frame. Unfortunately, he didn’t continue his success from the inning prior, allowing a lead-off double. He would retire the next three batters and ultimately saved the game, but he did allow a run to score.
As the postseason runs begin to pile up, trust waivers for the most likely candidate to pitch in a critical moment in the defining game of the series.
The fireballer isn’t a stranger to struggle in his career. In 2023, he led the majors in blown saves with 12.
Two things need to be answered heading into a game with a chance to face the New York Yankees in the ALCS on the line. Should fans trust Emmanuel Clase in Game 5? Will the Guardians trust Emmanuel Clase in Game 5?
The answer to both is a resounding yes.
Even as the right-hander goes through the roughest patch of his 2024 campaign, the Guardians will not waiver on a decision to send him to the mound in a high-leverage situation. Fans should feel comfortable in doing so as well.
Clase has been the face of the best bullpen in baseball this season. There’s nothing left to do except tip your cap to the Tigers if the game comes down to Clase and the Guardians lose. He didn’t become the best closer in baseball by protecting him from high-leverage situations.
All fans can do at this point is cross their fingers and hope for the best because if the Guardians find themselves in a close game on Saturday, all eyes will be on Clase as he toes the rubber.