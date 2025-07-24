Cleveland Guardians Receive Brutal Chase DeLauter Injury Update
While the Cleveland Guardians continue their dominant stretch of baseball at the start of the second half of the season, the organization received devasting news on outfieler Chase DeLauter.
After dealing with soreness in his wrist over the past few weeks, DeLauter has now reportedly underwent surgery on Wednesday for a right hamate fracture. According to the team, the typcially timeframe for return is 6-8 weeks, which means the young star will likely be out until September.
The Guardians' former 2022 first-round pick has been a polarizing prospect ever since he joined the organization. When healthy, DeLauter has proven to be an incredible hitter in his three minor league seasons. Before sustaining his recent injury, the 23-year-old outfielder was batting .278 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in Triple-A Columbus.
However, his right wrist injury marks yet another setback in his journey to Cleveland. With the current rotation for the Guardians in right field, many fans yearned for the ball club to call up the rising star at some point this season. But with DeLauter heading back to the IR, fans will most likely have to wait another season to see the beloved prospect make his MLB debut.
DeLauter is currently the No. 2 prospect in the Guardians' farm system, just one spot behind 2024 first-round pick Travis Bazzana.
