Guardians Linked to Striking Trade Deadline Move for Rising Star
If the Cleveland Guardians do attempt to buy before the MLB trade deadline, they probably won't be pursuing any rentals. They would more likely go after ascending club-controlled players.
The Guardians need a whole lot of things right now, but what is one area Cleveland almost always tries to focus on? Pitching.
The Athletic recently released its latest MLB trade deadline big board, and near the top was Miami Marlins hurler Edward Cabrera. And guess what? The Guardians were listed as one of the top destinations for the rising star.
Cabrera has pitched to the tune of a 3.48 ERA this season, allowing 79 hits while recording 92 strikeouts over 88 innings of work. He has been specifically dominant over the last couple of months, and it appears that he is finally tapping into the potential everyone knew he had when he was ranked as a top prospect several years ago.
Now 27 years old, Cabrera struggled with control over the first few seasons of his big-league tenure, but he has harnessed it in 2025, and the results are tangible.
The right-hander is under team control through 2028, right up Cleveland's alley. He has terrific pop in his fastball and outstanding stuff in general, so it would not be the least bit surprising if the Guardians did inquire about his availability.
Of course, the Marlins may not be too interested in moving Cabrera, especially considering how well Miami has been playing over the last month-and-a-half. It would probably take a massive package for the Marlins to consider parting ways with their new ace.
