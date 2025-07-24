How Chase DeLauter's Injury Should Impact Guardians' Trade Deadline Plans
Chase DeLauter has the potential and skill set to be a truly special player with an All-Star caliber MLB career.
However, one thing has gotten in the way of starting that: injuries.
Once again, the Cleveland Guardians' No. 2 prospect is out with an ailment that will keep him sidelined for an extended period. DeLauter underwent wrist surgery earlier this week, which will keep him out until the end of August or the beginning of September at the earliest.
An MLB debut for DeLauter feels out of the equation for the 2025 season, and the Guardians desperately still need outfield help.
Both of these factors mean that Cleveland must be active in searching for a controllable outfielder before the July 31 deadline.
Even with Angel Martinez's hot month of July, Cleveland's center field and right fielders have a combined wRC+ of 63, the second worst in MLB by a wide margin.
There's clearly room for improvement, and there isn't help on the horizon in the minors.
The Guardians don't have another outfield prospect currently ready to make a major impact at the big league level. (Maybe, CJ Kayfus, but he's spent much more time at first base rather than in the outfield.)
It's time for Cleveland's front office to look outside the organization for help for the rest of this season.
Perhaps, Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran, Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez, and Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas could be options for the Guardians to make a push for the other next week.
Each of these three players has a solid track record, is under team control, and would immediately be an upgrade in Cleveland's lineup.
If DeLauter can stay on the field, he can obviously be an important piece to the Guardians' future.
However, with how much time he's already missed, it'd be wise for Cleveland to make acquiring another outfielder who can help the big league team right now an urgent priority on their trade deadline to-do list.
