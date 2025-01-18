What Will Be The Guardians Next Move Following Myles Straw Trade?
The Cleveland Guardians made a rather surprising trade on Friday afternoon.
They sent Myles Straw and international bonus pool money to the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations or a player to be named later.
What will be the Guardians next move following the Straw trade?
If we look at Cleveland's earlier offseason moves under future payroll, the Guardia must consider signing one of the remaining free agents and negotiating a long-term extension with one of their young stars.
Cleveland may not receive any immediate compensation for this deal, but they have finally freed themselves up to make some more moves this offseason.
Cleveland cleared up roughly $17 million over the next three seasons, a significant amount for a money-conscious organization like the Guardians.
This is the second trade this offseason, which has given the Guardians future payroll flexibility. Following the Straw trade, it's time the front office took advantage of that.
There are two areas in which the Guardians could re-invest this money.
The first and best way to improve the team right now is to sign one of the remaining free agents left on the market for a short-term deal.
Nick Pivetta, Jack Flaherty, and Andrew Heaney are all starting pitchers who would be clear upgrades in the rotation. Then there is Jurickson Profar, Randal Grichuk, or even Austin Hays, who could provide an offensive boost for the outfield.
The Guardians could also negotiate a long-term extension with All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan.
The three-time Gold Glover entered his first year of arbitration this offseason and only has three years of team control remaining.
If Cleveland can't agree to a long-term deal, Kwan may only be looking at one or two more seasons with the Guardians before a potential trade.
The Guardians can't just make another trade, offloading a significant amount of future committed money without making another move to invest those finances back into the team.
There next move, whether that be a free agent or signing or extension, must help the team down the line.