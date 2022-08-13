Guardians Farm Report: Sanquintin Homers From Both Sides Of The Plate In Lynchburg Extra Inning Win

All seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Friday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Clippers could only muster one run on four hits vs Saints on Friday in their loss. The lone run came off the bat of second baseman Mitch Tolman on a solo home run in the 8th inning.

Guardians 21-year-old top outfield prospect George Valera collected his first Triple-A hit in the game in the ninth inning in his fourth game with the team. Valera had started out 0-11 before the hit but did draw 5 walks and was hit by a pitch reaching base six times.

Clippers starter Hunter Gaddis took the loss after sailing along through the first three inning he ran into trouble in the fourth allowing four runs in the inning including a big three-run home run.

The loss drops Columbus record to 64-44 on the season.

Top Performers:

Mitchell Tolman 1-3 R HR RBI

Gabriel Arias 1-4 2B

Trenton Brooks 1-2 BB

George Valera 1-4

Bo Naylor 0-3 BB

Hunter Gaddis 5.0(IP) 3H 4R 4ER 1BB 5SO

Adam Scott 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron was trailing 6-to-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning against Bowie. The Ducks would score three runs in the inning first on an RBI single by Jose Tena then a two-run home run by shortstop Bryan Rocchio. For Rocchio it was his 13th long ball of the season.

Still trailing 6-to-3 in the bottom of the 8th Ducks first baseman Micah Pries would bring them one run closer with an RBI double at 6-to-4. The Double was Pries 23rd of the year. With the hit Pries extends his on-base streak to 19 straight games and hitting streak to seven.

Bowie would hold Akron scoreless in the ninth to take their second straight win over the Ducks dropping their record to 57-47 on the year.

Top Performers:

Brayan Rocchio 1-3 2R HR 2RBI

Jose Tena 1-3 R RBI BB

Micah Pries 1-4 2B RBI

Quentin Holmes 1-3 R

Robert Broom 2.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Cade Smith 2.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 1SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County won their seventh straight game on Friday behind another outstanding performance form their pitching staff including starter Jack Leftwich who allowed just one run on three hits over his five innings of work.

The Captains actually trailed 1-to-0 until the sixth inning when left fielder Johnathan Rodriguez would hit a solo home run his 19th of the season to tie things all up at one run apiece. The home run for Rodriguez was his 17th in his last 38 games played.

Still tied at 1-to-1 in the bottom of the eighth the Captains offense would break through for two-runs first on an RBI single by first baseman Joe Naranjo then a gound-rule double by right fielder Alexfri Planez giving the team a 3-to-1 lead.

22-year-old right-handed pitcher Elvis Jerez just promoted from Lynchburg would come on in the ninth and earn his first save with the team holding Fort Wayne scoreless in his one inning of work.

The teams seven straight wins have team now 14 games above .500 on the season at 59-45.

Top Performers:

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-3 R HR RBI BB

Joe Naranjo 2-4 R 2B

Alexfri Planez 1-4 2B RBI

Christian Cairo 2-4 2(2B)

Angel Martinez 1-4 R

Jack Leftwich 5.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 2BB 3SO

Mason Hickman 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Through the first nine innings of play Lynchburg and Charleston were tied at two runs a piece with both runs from the Hillcats coming on a pair of solo home runs by 20-year-old switch-hitting first base prospect Junior Sanquintin who homered from each side of the plate.

Sanquintin has been tremendous through the first nine games he's played in August going 14-for-39 hitting .359 with five home runs and 11 RBI's in the month.

Both teams would hold each other scoreless in the 10th inning. The Hillcats would take the lead in the top of the 11th on an RBI base hit to left field by center fielder Isaiah Greene. First baseman Will Bartlett would then double two batters later giving the team an important insurance making it a 4-to-2 game.

Reliever Tyler Thornton would stay on for his second inning of work and pick up the win holding the RiverDogs scoreless in the bottom half of the inning.

Four Lynchburg pitchers would allow just two-runs over 11.0 innings on seven hits while striking out 15 in the game.

The Hillcats climb within one game of .500 on the season with the win improving to 52-53.

Top Performers:

Junior Sanquintin 2-5 2R HR 2RBI

Isaiah Greene 1-5 R RBI SB

Will Bartlett 1-5 2B RBI

Dayan Frias 1-4 BB

Trenton Denholm 3.0(IP) 3H 0ER 1BB 2SO

Zach Pettway 2.0(IP) 0H 0ER 1BB 4SO

Tyler Thornton 2.0(IP) 0H 0ER 0BB 4SO (W)

Arizona Complex League Guardians

Five Arizona Complex League Guardians pitchers would hold the Brewers (Blue) squad scoreless on Friday night including three innings from 21-year-old RHP prospect Josh Wolf who had been away from the organization the last couple of weeks and was just activated.

Wolf would pick up the win striking out four allowing just one hit while walking a pair.

On offense 18-year-old shortstop Angel Genao would reach base three times on two hits and a walk while scoring a run, driving in a run and stealing a base. He is now hitting .311 on the year.

The ACL Guardians are now 25-20 on the year after the shutout win.

Top Performers:

Angel Genao 2-3 R RBI BB SB

Esteban Gonzalez 2-5 RBI

Robert Lopez 1-2 R BB

Maick Collado 2-4

Juan Benjamin 0-2 R BB SB

Josh Wolf 3.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 4SO (W)

Mike Garcia 3.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 2BB 0SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

DSL Guardians (Blue) fall to 27-23 on the season with 8-to-4 loss.

17-year-old shortstop prospect Alberto Mendez hit his 2nd home run of the year in the contest reaching base three times including a pair of walks.

Top Performers:

Alberto Mendez 1-2 R HR RBI 2BB

Guiele Borrome 1-2 R 3B RBI 2BB

Brayan Guedez 1-3 R BB SB

Yorfran John 2-4

Jose Cedeno 1-4 R

Miguel Cordones 3.2(IP) 3H 2R 2ER 0BB 3SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) squad falls to 15-35 on the year.

19-year-old OF prospect Christopher Espinola would provide two of the teams six hits in the game including a triple and a stolen base. He is now hitting .315 on the season with an .885 OPS.

Top Performers:

Christopher Espinola 2-3 R 3B 2SB

Jaison Chourio 1-3 2B 2BB

Yefri Rivera 1-4 RBI SB

Luis Aparicio 0-2 2BB SB

Robert Cruz 4.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 4BB 1SO

