Guardians Farm Report: Rodriguez Power Display Continues With 20th Home Run In Captains Eighth Straight Win

All seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Friday including a pair of doubleheaders for Akron & Lynchburg.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Tied at 5-to-5 in the bottom of the eighth inning St. Paul pushed across the eventual game winning run off Columbus reliever Anthony Castro who gave up back-to-back doubles in the inning. The Clippers would fail to score in the top of the ninth inning falling 6-to-5 in the loss.

Columbus was led on offense by first baseman David Fry who would drive in a pair of runs on his 14th home run of the season in the second inning. Fry would reach base three times in all finishing 2-for-3 with a walk in the contest.

Gabriel Arias who was playing third base in the game would also homer crushing a solo shot to deep center for his 11th long ball on the season. The home run extended his hitting streak to five straight games.

Tanner Tully started the game for the Clippers allowing three runs on just three hits over five innings of work while striking out five. He left the game with Columbus up 4-to-3 at the time.

Clippers catcher Bo Naylor finished 1-for-5 extending his on-base streak to 14 straight games.

The loss drops Columbus record to 64-45 on the season.

Top Performers:

David Fry 2-3 R HR 2RBI BB

Gabriel Arias 1-5 3R HR RBI

Oscar Mercado 1-4 2B 2RBI

Will Brennan 1-3 R 2B BB SB

Tanner Tully 5.0(IP) 3H 3R 3ER 2BB 5SO

Andrew Misiaszek 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron trailed 2-to-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday in game one of a doubleheader. After a sacrifice fly from Julian Escobedo tied the game at 2-to-2 shortstop Jose Tena would step in and with one out single scoring Chris Roller from second handing the Ducks a 3-to-2 comeback walk-off win over Bowie.

The RubberDucks got another tremendous outing out of Tanner Bibee making his seventh start for the team since being promoted from Lake County. Bibee would allow just one unearned run over six innings giving up just four hits and two walks while striking out six. He lowered his ERA to 1.43 with Akron over 37.2 innings of work.

The walk-off win was the third walk-off of the series against Bowie this week and improved the RubberDucks record to 58-47 on the season.

Top Performers:

Daniel Schneemann 1-3 RBI

Jose Tena 1-5 RBI

Quentin Holmes 1-1 SB

Jhonkensy Noel 0-3 2R BB SB

Chris Roller 0-1 R 2BB SB

Tanner Bibee 6.0(IP) 4H 1R 0ER 2BB 6SO

Randy Labaut 2.0(IP) 2H 1R 0ER 2BB 2SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

The pitching combination of LHP Eli Lingos and RHP Jordan Jones would limit Bowie to just one hit and one run over seven innings with Jones picking up the victory in his first ever Double-A appearance for Akron in relief. Lingos made the spot start threw four scoreless no-hit innings without allowing a walk and striking out four.

Third Baseman Ray Delgado had a terrific game on the offensive end for the Ducks reaching base four times on three hits and a walk. Delgado also drove in a pair of runs and stole two bases in the contest.

Jose Tena the hero from game one collected a pair of hits including his 20th double of the season and scored a run.

The doubleheader sweep of Bowie pushed Akron to 12 games over .500 at 59-47 on the year.

Top Performers:

Ray Delgado 3-3 R 2RBI BB 2SB

Jose Tena 2-4 R 2B

Jhonkensy Noel 1-2 R 2BB

Eric Rodriguez 1-3 RBI

Brayan Rocchio 1-4 R

Eli Lingos 4.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 2BB 4SO

Jordan Jones 3.0(IP) 1H 1R 0ER 2BB 2SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County pounded Fort Wayne pitchers for nine runs on Saturday hitting four home runs in the game extending their winning streak to eight straight games.

When you think home runs for the Captains lately you have to think first of Guardians 22-year-old outfield prospect Johnathan Rodriguez. Rodriguez hit his 20th home run of the season in the game a 2-run blast in the third inning.

Rodriguez continued his ridiculous power display in his breakout season now homering for the 18th time in just his last 39 games! He's not just hitting for power over the 39-game stretch posting a .357 average over that span with 11 doubles and 43 runs batted in.

Lake County's other three home runs would some of the bats of left fielder Connor Kokx, second baseman Angel Martinez and center fielder Petey Halpin.

The home run by Kokx was a three-run blast that essential put the game out of reach in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was his fifth long ball of the season.

Martinez and Halpin's home runs in the game were both solo shots. For Martinez it was his ninth and Halpin his fourth on the year. The home run for Martinez extended his on-base streak to 23 straight games.

Lake County right-handed pitcher Tommy Mace started the game throwing four scoreless frames allowing four hits while striking out one and did not walk a batter.

Top Performers:

Johnathan Rodriguez 2-4 R HR 3RBI

Connor Kokx 1-3 2R HR 3RBI BB SB

Petey Halpin 1-3 R HR RBI BB

Joe Naranjo 2-4 R 2B RBI

Angel Martinez 1-5 R HR RBI

Milan Tolentino 1-3 R BB SB

Tommy Mace 4.0(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats scored nine runs on 11 hits in seven innings taking game one of Saturday's doubleheader against Charleston. In the game first baseman Junior Sanquintin continued his tremendous start to the month of August blasting his eighth home run of the season a two-run shot in the third inning. Sanquintin has now hit six home runs over his first 10 games in the month.

Designated hitter Victor Planchart delivered the only other home run for Lynchburg in the game on a two-run shot in the sixth inning. The home run was just the second on the year for Planchart.

Hillcats right fielder Jorge Burgos also had a good game reaching bas four times on three hits and a walk including his third triple of the season.

Hillcats starting pitcher Will Dion would pick up the win allowing just one run on five hits while striking out six over his five innings of work. Dion leads the Carolina League in strikeouts on the year with 127 and his 2.45 ERA currently is the second best.

The game one win moved Lynchburg back to .500 on the season at 53-53.

Top Performers:

Jorge Burgos 3-3 R 3B RBI BB

Victor Planchart 2-3 2R HR 2RBI

Junior Sanquintin 1-4 R HR 2RBI

Dayan Frias 2-4 R 2(2B)

Carson Tucker 1-2 R 3B

Yordys Valdes 1-4 R RBI

Will Dion 5.0(IP) 5H 1R 1ER 1BB 6SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg had an 8-to-6 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning in game two before Charleston would explode for five runs taking an 11-to-8 lead. The Hillcats would fail to score in the top of the seventh dropping game two.

Hillcats second baseman Jake Fox finished the game with three runs batted in including a two-run home run in the third inning his fourth of the season.

Outfielders Marlin Made and Cesar Idrogo each reached base three times in the game on two hits and a walk driving in a run and scoring twice.

The loss drops Lynchburg to 53-54 on the year.

Top Performers:

Fox 1-3 R HR 3RBI BB

Made 2-3 2R 3B RBI BB

Idrogo 2-3 2R 2B RBI BB

Greene 1-2 R RBI 2BB SB

Planchart 2-4 R 2B 3B

Valdes 1-4 R RBI

Arizona Complex League Guardians

The ACL Guardians earned a comeback win in extra innings on Saturday vs the rival Reds in a seven-inning scheduled game.

Down 5-to-2 in the fifth inning 19-year-old infield prospect Juan Benjamin would come through with a bases loaded three run triple to tie the game up at five runs apiece.

Still tied at 5-to-5 in the eighth inning the ACL Guardians would plate two runs first on a balk then on an RBI single by designated hitter Esteban Gonzalez to take a 7-to-5 lead.

Closer Luis Almonte would come on to pitch a scoreless bottom half of the eighth to earn his fourth save of the season.

The win improves the ACL Guardians record to 26-20 on the year.

Top Performers:

Juan Benjamin 1-4 3B 3RBI BB

Jose Pastrano 0-1 3R 3BB SB

Angel Mendoza 0-1 2R 3BB SB

Esteban Gonzalez 1-5 R RBI

Angel Genao 1-4 RBI

Daniel Figueroa 2.2(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO (W)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

DSL Guardians (Blue) 21-year-old right-handed pitcher Frederic Garcia dominated the Guardians (Red) squad throwing five scoreless no-hit innings striking out six earning the win.

David Leon led the way on offense driving in two runs on two hits including a triple.

The DSL Guardians (Blue) squad improved to 28-23 on the year with the win.

Top Performers:

David Leon 2-4 R 3B 2RBI

Jose Gomez 1-3 2R BB SB

Jeffrey Mercedes 1-3 R 3B RBI

Nelson Aranguren 2-3 R BB

Frederic Garcia 5.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 6SO (W)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

DSL Guardians (Red) starter 19-year-old right-handed pitcher Pedro Almanzar pitched well in the loss allowing just two earned runs over his five innings of work striking out five in the game. He now has a 3.72 ERA on the year.

On offense right fielder Ronald Pena collect one of the teams just two hits finishing the game with a double, stolen base and a run scored. Shortstop Rafael Ramirez Jr. had he only other hit in the game finishing 1-for-4 with a run and a triple.

Top Performers:

Ronald Pena 1-3 R 2B SB

Rafael Ramirez 1-4 R 3B

Pedro Almanzar 5.0(IP) 6H 3R 2ER 1BB 5SO

