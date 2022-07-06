Guardians Farm Report: Richardson Strikes Out Six Over Five Scoreless Innings In Arizona Complex League Tuesday

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

The three Cleveland Guardians Rookie League teams took center stage on Tuesday as the four full season minor league teams had the day off.

Arizona Complex League Guardians

Cleveland Guardians 19-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Alonzo Richardson struck out six allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings Tuesday night vs the Cubs.

Richardson hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his five outings so far on the season in the Arizona Complex League. His 2.05 ERA currently third best in the ACL.

The ACL Guardians would score all three of their runs in the seventh inning with the big hit coming off the bat of 18-year-old catching prospect Manuel Mejias base hit that drove in one run with a second run scoring on a throwing error on the play.

19-year-old infield prospect Maick Collado continued his impressive start to his season reaching base in all five plate appearances going 1-for-1 with four walks in the contest scoring a run and stealing a base. Collado is hitting .342 with a .458 OBP and a .932 OPS through his first 11 games.

The ACL Guardians improve to 14-8 on the season.

Top Performers:

Maick Collado 1-1 R 4BB SB

Manuel Mejias 1-3 RBI BB

Wuilfredo Antunez 1-4 R 3B BB SB

Juan Benjamin 1-5 R RBI SB

Lexer Saduy 0-2 2BB SB

Alonzo Richardson 5.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 2BB 6SO

Sergio Morillo 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO (Rehab)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The Dominican Summer League (Blue) squad would drop a close one to the Astros (Blue) team seeing their record drop below .500 for the first time this season at 11-12.

Guardians 17-year-old catching prospect Jose Cedeno playing in his first professional season had two hits on the day. Both Cedeno's hits would go for extra bases as he would hit his sixth double and first triple on the year while driving in a run. Cedeno would also walk once and come around to score two runs.

Through his first 15 career games Cedeno ranks fourth in the Dominican Summer League in AVG at .412 and OBP at .537, seventh in OPS at 1.164 and 10th in SLG at .627 on the season.

Starting pitcher 18-year-old right-hander Evelio Hernandez also playing in his first professional season looked sharp again striking out six over four innings allowing just one unearned on three base hits. Hernandez lowered his ERA to 1.38 on the year over 13.0 innings to go along with 15 strikeouts.

Top Performers:

Jose Cedeno 2-3 2R 2B 3B RBI BB

Reyden Hidalgo 2-3 R RBI

Erickson Sarita 1-3 R BB

Oscar Cedeno 1-2 BB SB

Evelio Hernandez 4.0(IP) 3H 1R 0ER 3BB 6SO

Wagner Castillo 2.1(IP) 0H 1R 0ER 0BB 0SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The Dominican Summer League (Red) team's struggles continued on Tuesday as they could only muster one run on four base hits against the Astros (Orange) squad and fall to 7-16 on the year with the loss.

On offense 18-year-old infield/outfield prospect Emerson Purroy would go 1-for-3 with a double and steal two bases in the game. 17-year-old outfield prospect Ronald Pena would reach base three times on a base hit and two walks and steal two bases of his own.

Top Performers:

Emerson Purroy 1-3 2B 2SB

Ronald Pena 1-2 2BB 2SB

Lerwin Andrade 1-4 RBI

Jaison Chourio 0-2 2BB

Rafael Ramirez 1-4

Felix Polanco 2.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

-----

