Guardians Farm Report: Made Hits Grand Slam And Drives In Six For ACL Guardians

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Only the Cleveland Guardians Rookie League clubs were in action on Monday as all four full-season affiliates had the day off.

Arizona Complex League Guardians

ACL Guardians 12 ACL Athletics 6

The ACL Guardians improved their record to 17-9 on the season as the offense scoring 12 runs on 15 hits in the win over the A's.

First baseman Marlin Made would lead the way on offense driving in half the teams runs on a grand slam and two run double. The grand slam by Made was his team leading fourth home run of the season. He now has two home runs and nine RBI's over his last three games.

One of the organizations top young shortstop prospects Angel Genao had three more hits in the contest giving him four straight multi-hit games for the Guardians. The 18-year-old Genao is now hitting .354 on the season which leads the team and is currently the fourth best average in the league.

Both right fielder Sterling Romero and third baseman Maick Collado would extend their hitting streaks in the game. Romero would collect three hits on the night extending his streak to seven straight games. For Collado he pushes his streak to six games with a couple of hits including his fourth double of the year.

Top Performers

  • Marlin Made 2-5 2R 2B HR 6RBI 
  • Angel Genao 3-5 2R 2B RBI SB 
  • Simon Rodriguez 1-4 R 3B 2RBI BB 
  • Manuel Mejias 2-3 2R 2B BB 
  • Maick Collado 2-5 R 2B 
  • Sterling Romero 3-6 R RBI 
  • Victor Soteldo 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

DSL Guardians (Blue) 4 DSL Royals (Glass) 2

The Dominican Summer League (Blue) squad would get a solid start out of 17-year-old LHP Melkis Hernandez on Monday who held the Royals to just one run over his four innings of work. Hernandez would only allow two hits while striking out three and walking a pair.

On offense 18-year-old shortstop Jesus Montilla remained red hot extending his hitting streak to five straight games reaching base three times on two base hits and a walk scoring once and driving in a run.

Recently signed 17-year-old Luis Aparicio would make his pro-debut Monday in center field. Aparicio would collect two hits in the game, walk once and steal a base.

If the name sounds familiar, it should as he is the Grandson to MLB Hall Of Fame shortstop Luis Aparicio.

With the win the team improved to 15-13 on the season.

Top Performers:

  • Jesus Montilla 2-2 R RBI BB 
  • Oscar Cedeno 1-3 R 2B RBI 
  • Luis Aparicio 2-3 BB SB 
  • Erickson Sarita 1-3 2B RBI 
  • Melkis Hernandez 4.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 2BB 3SO 
  • Jose Ramirez 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

DSL Giants (Black) 19 DSL Guardians (Red) 12

There is no doubt the DSL Guardians (Red) team can hit as they are one of the top runs scoring teams in the league. The problem still continues to be the pitching for this team as they would allow a whopping 19 runs on 16 hits and 11 walks dropping their record to 8-19 on the season.

On offense 16-year-old shortstop Rafael Ramirez Jr. the son of 13-year MLB All-Star shortstop Rafael Ramirez would extend his hitting streak to eight straight games reaching base four times. Ramirez would go 3-for-4 with a walk, score three runs and drive in a pair on the day. He is hitting .353 during his current hitting streak.

Top young catching prospect Victor Izturis who is the nephew to former MLB players Cesar and Maicer Izturis would have a big day driving in four runs on a pair of hits and score twice.

Center fielder Christopher Espinola would hit two doubles in the game driving in a pair of runs. Espinola is now hitting .280 on the year with a .845 OPS and has driven in 17 runs over his 18 games played.

Top Performers:

  • Rafael Ramirez 3-4 3R 3B 2RBI BB 
  • Christopher Espinola 2-4 2R 2(2B) 2RBI BB SB 
  • Victor Izturis 2-4 2R 4RBI 
  • Pedro Hernandez 1-3 2R 2BB 
  • Yefri Rivera 2-3 2R Lopez 1-4 RBI BB 
  • Erick Padilla 2.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 0BB 0SO

