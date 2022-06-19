Guardians Farm Report: Noel And Planez Help Power Lake County to Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Saturday in a packed day of action down on the farm.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Tied at 3-to-3 with one out in the ninth inning Clippers Jose Fermin would reach base after getting hit by a pitch. After a Will Brennan strikeout Tyler Freeman would single with two outs for his third hit of the game advancing Fermin to third base.

Franmil Reyes 0-for-4 on the day playing in is fourth rehab game would deliver with a walk-off base hit scoring Fermina and giving Columbus a 4-to-3 win.

The walk-off victory for Columbus pushes their record to 38-27 on the season.

Top Performers:

Nolan Jones 2-3 2R 2B BB

Bobby Bradley 1-3 2RBI

Tyler Freeman 3-5

Mitchell Tolman 1-3 R BB SB

Will Brennan 1-5 RBI Reyes 1-5 RBI

James Karinchak 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron had a 3-to-2 lead over Hartford on a solo home run in the third by Eric Rodriguez and a two-run shot by the recently promoted Ray Delgado in the fourth inning.

The game would remain 3-to-2 until Hartford would push two-runs across in the bottom of the seventh inning on a solo home run and a wild pitch by the Ducks Luis Oviedo.

The Yard Goats would shut down the RubberDucks over their final at bats and go onto win by the final of 4-to-3.

The loss for Akron drops them to 35-27 on the year.

Top Performers:

Eric Rodriguez 2-3 R HR RBI

Ray Delgado 1-4 R HR 2RBI

Bo Naylor 1-4 2B

George Valera 0-3 R BB

Kyle Marman 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains power combo of Jhonkensy Noel and Alexfri Planez would continue their home run barrage of late each hitting a solo shots in the game.

For Noel is was his Midwest and Guardians farm leading 18th big fly on the season. He has now homered seven times over his last 14 games.

Planez who missed significant time earlier in the season with a wrist injury would hit numer six on the year. He has now gone deep five times in his last 10 games.

With the game tied at 3-to-3 in the eighth inning Lake County would score the eventual winning runs on a throwing error by Beloit and an RBI single by Petey Halpin and take a 5-to-3 lead.

Captains reliever Davis Sharpe was phenomenal holding the Sky Carp scoreless pitching the final three innings of the game allowing just two hits and striking out five to pick up the win.

Lake County improves to 32-29 on the season with the win.

Top Performers:

Jhonkensy Noel 1-4 R HR RBI SB

Alexfri Planez 1-4 R HR RBI

Petey Halpin 2-4 R

Johnathan Rodriguez 2-4 2B

Angel Martinez 1-2 BB

Joe Naranjo 1-4 R

Doug Nikhazy 5.0(IP) 3H 2R 2ER 4BB 5SO

Davis Sharpe 3.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 5SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg trailing 2-to-1 would load the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth inning. Will Bartlett would then ground into a fielder's choice plating one run but a throwing error by Down East would allow a second run to score. Next man up Richard Paz would plate the third run of the inning making on a sacrifice fly making it a 4-to-2 game.

The Hillcats would shut down the Wood Ducks over the final three innings winning by the final of 4-to-2 and improving 32-30 on the year.

Lynchburg starter Trenton Denholm pitched well picking up the win going seven innings allowing just two runs while striking out four in the game.

Top Performers:

Will Bartlett 2-4 R 2B RBI

Dayan Frias 2-3 R BB

Luis Durango 2-4 R

Isaiah Greene 1-4 2B RBI

Richard Paz 1-3 RBI

Jorge Burgos 1-3 R BB

Trenton Denholm 7.0(IP) 8H 2R 2ER 0BB 4SO (W)

Elvis Jerez 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

Arizona Complex League Guardians

Guardians 18-year-old switch hitting shortstop prospect Angel Genao would hit his first home run of the season Saturday night. The two-run shot extended both his current hitting streak to seven straight games and his on-base streak to 44 straight games dating back to last season.

Guardians 22-year-old shortstop prospect Gabriel Arias played in his second rehab game with the team finishing 1-for-3 with a double. Arias is now a combined 1-for 5 over the two contests.

The loss drops the ACL Guardians to 6-4 on the season.

Top Performers:

Angel Genao 1-3 R HR 2RBI BB

Esteban Gonzalez 2-4 2R RBI

Gabriel Arias 1-3 2B (Rehab)

Lexer Saduy 1-4 R

Wuilfredo Antunez 0-2 3BB

Steven Perez 2.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 2BB 4SO

Jack DeGroat 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

Guardians catching prospect Jose Cedeno would hit his first career home run in the 10-to-6 victory over the Astros (Blue) squad. For Cedeno he now has 12 RBI's over his first seven games of his young career.

Outfielder Jose Gomez extended his current hitting streak to nine straight games with his fourth triple of the season already. Gomez has a hit in ever game he's played to start the season and of his career.

The win improves the DSL Guardians (Blue) record to 6-4 on the year.

Top Performers:

Jeffrey Mercedes 3-4 3R 2B RBI BB

Jose Cedeno 1-6 2R HR 2RBI

Reyden Hidalgo 2-4 R RBI BB SB

Jose Gomez 1-4 2R 3B 2BB

Erickson Sarita 1-3 R 2B RBI BB

Miguel Cordones 3.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 5SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) team continues to absolutely rake at the plate to start the season. Unfortunately for them the pitching staff has not been able to match their success. The loss drops the team to 4-6 on the year.

17-year-old switch hitting shortstop prospect Yanki Jean-Baptiste would homer for the third time in his first eight games to start his career. Jean-Baptiste who signed on 1-15-2022 out of the Dominican Republic was the was given the third highest signing bonus just behind outfielder Jaison Chourio and catcher Victor Izturis in this last 2021 international signing class.

Top Performers:

Yanki Jean-Baptiste 2-4 2R 3B HR 2RBI 2BB

Emilio Taveras 1-2 2R HR 2RBI BB

Jaison Chourio 2-4 2R 3B RBI 2BB

Emmerson Purroy 2-5 R 2B 2RBI BB

Ronald Pena 2-5 R RBI BB

Dioval Mariano 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 0SO

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Keep Rolling In The Rockies, Win 7-5

Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Home Run Propels Akron To Victory In Comeback Win

Three Players To Keep An Eye On As The Guardians Hit The Road

Guardians Farm Report: Genao Extends On-Base Streak to 41 Straight Games

Guardians Farm Report: Williams Impressive In Double-A Debut For Akron Sunday

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI