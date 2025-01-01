Four Intriguing Guardians Prospects To Watch For In 2025
In 2024, the Cleveland Guardians had an exceptional year both at the Major League and Minor League levels.
The Guardians won their 12th American League Central Division title in franchise history,, and advanced all the way to the 2024 American League Championship Series.
Cleveland's Minor League ranks also achieved similar success this year. Three of its four affiliated teams, the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, the Double-A Akron RubberDucks, and the High-A Lake County Captains, advanced to the postseason, with Lake County winning the 2024 Midwest League Championship and being named Baseball America's MiLB Team of the Year. The Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats finished their campaign with a winning record as well.
The Guardians' farm system recently received a strong ranking due to its immense talent. With this in mind, here are four intriguing Cleveland prospects to be on the lookout for in 2025.
Angel Genao, Shortstop
Angel Genao is currently MLB Pipeline's fourth-ranked Guardians prospect, as well as MLB Pipeline's 72nd-ranked overall prospect. In a combined 110 games across Lynchburg and Lake County in 2024, the 20-year-old ranked fifth in Minor League Baseball in batting average (.330) and doubles (38), while ranking tied for eighth in hits (148).
Genao became the first MiLB player to bat at least .330 with at least 38 doubles and 25 stolen bases in a season since Adam Eaton (Double-A Mobile/Triple-A Reno) in 2012. He was named a Midwest League All-Star, and to the 2024 MiLB All-Prospect Second Team.
Austin Peterson, Right-Handed Starting Pitcher
Austin Peterson had a remarkable 2024 season across Lake County and Akron.
The 2022 ninth-round pick out of UConn led Minor League Baseball in WHIP (0.89) and wins (14, tied), while ranking top-10 in: innings pitched (160.0, tied for second), win percentage (77.8%, 10th), and strikeouts (159, tied for 10th). He was named a Midwest League All-Star for his time with Lake County this year, during which he posted an impressive 87 strikeouts to just six walks.
Cooper Ingle, Catcher
Cooper Ingle is currently MLB Pipeline's 13th-ranked Guardians prospect.
The 2023 fourth-round pick out of Clemson excelled in his first full professional season across Lake County and Akron. He ranked seventh in MiLB with a .419 on-base percentage, batting .305 with 24 doubles, 11 home runs, 67 RBI, while recording 65 walks to 56 strikeouts. Ingle was named the 2024 Midwest League MVP for his time with Lake County this season.
C.J. Kayfus, First Baseman/Left Fielder
C.J. Kayfus is currently MLB Pipeline's sixth-ranked Guardians prospect.
The 2023 third-round pick out of Miami (FL) had an impressive first full professional season across Lake County and Akron. He ranked top-15 in MiLB in both RBI (92, tied for 10th) and OPS (.904, 14th). In all, he batted .291 with 26 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs, and a .511 slugging percentage this year.