MLB Scout Has Major Concerns About Guardians' Elite Prospect
After years of filtering through prospects and veterans, the Cleveland Guardians still have questions about their outfield. One answer to these unknowns is Cleveland's second-ranked prospect, Chase DeLauter, their first-round pick in 2022.
One of DeLauter's most significant issues has been his inability to stay healthy and get the necessary reps for development. He even admitted that this was his biggest weakness in an interview over the weekend.
However, that might not be the only concern with the 23-year-old. MLB scout Keith Law also highlighted another major worry with DeLauter, which is his abnormal swing mechanics.
Law has been watching some of the game's best young talent compete in the Arizona Fall League and had this to say about Cleveland's top outfield prospect.
"I have to confess I can’t buy this swing," wrote Law. "It’s not just that it’s unconventional, but that it seems to leave him vulnerable to pitches in, or down and in, or just generally down, as he’s geared to attack pitches up and is so strong that he can hit those pitches harder than a lot of hitters can."
"Maybe it’ll take major-league pitching to successfully exploit all of the weaknesses a swing like DeLauter’s presents, or maybe it’ll continue to work because DeLauter is so dang strong."
Here is Law's full prospect report, including a more detailed look at DeLauter.
As Law mentions, DeLauter's unique swing is currently working. When he was on the field in the minor leagues last season, he hit .261/.341/.500 with an OPS of .841. DeLauter is also off to a strong start in the AFL, with a .353 batting average and a .979 OPS over the first week of games.
There's no denying DeLauter has the natural power and talent to be a solid big-league player. However, we'll have to wait and see if major swing adjustments are in store for him once the 23-year-old reaches the majors.