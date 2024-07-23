Cleveland Baseball Insider

Six Cleveland Guardians Appear On Latest Top-100 Prospects Ranking

The Cleveland Guardians are one of five teams with at least six prospects on Baseball America's recent Top 100 Prospects list.

Apr 3, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Clippers first baseman Kyle Manzardo (9) attempts a pick off on Omaha Storm Chasers short stop Cam Devanney (24) during Opening Day at Huntington Park.
It’s an exciting time to be a Cleveland Guardians fan. Yes, the major league team has been in a rut over the last few weeks. But they’re still leading the American League Central with one of the youngest rosters in baseball.

Speaking of that youth, fans can also be excited about Cleveland’s farm system which was restocked last week during the MLB Draft.

Baseball America released its latest Top-100 Prospects ranking, and the Guardians had six players appear on the list. 

Here are who those prospects are and their ranking and current level:

19. Travis Bazzana (High-A, Lake County Captains)
39. Chase DeLauter (Double-A, Akron RubberDucks)
65. Ralphy Velazquez (Single-A, Lynchburg Hillcats)
67. Kyle Manzardo (Triple-A. Columbus Clippers)
70. Angel Genao (High-A, Lake County Captains)
78. Jaison Chourio (Single-A, Lynchburg Hillcats)

Here are some important takeaways to note from this list:

Guardians Tied For Second

The Guardians are tied for second with the most prospects on this list. The Seattle Mariners lead the way with seven prospects and the other teams who have six are the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and New York Mets.

Travis Bazzana watches batting practice at Progressive Field
Jul 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians number one draft pick Travis Bazzana, middle, laughs with catcher Austin Hedges, left, before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Bazzana, 2024 MLB Draft

Arugably the most notable appearance on this list is Travis Bazzana who Baseball America has ranked as the the 19th-best prospect in the game. This is the second-highest ranking from the 2024 draft class with Colorado Rockies pick Charlie Condon ranked at 13. 

While some of these prospects may be a few season off from appearing with the major league team, it still point to how deep this farm system is. Player develop is something Cleveland has always done well and this list from Baseball America shows that this remains true.

