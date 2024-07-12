Trending Up, Trending Down: Cleveland Guardians' Top Prospects
Around this time last month, we took a deep dive into the Cleveland Guardians' farm system and highlighted some of the team's best prospects. The MLB season is near its halfway point, so it's time to check back in on the minor league system.
Trending Up: C.J. Kayfus, 1B/OF
Despite being drafted last year, C.J. Kayfus is quickly becoming one of the hottest Guardians' prospects in the minor league system.
The former third-round pick started this season in High-A Lake County but was promoted to the Double-A affiliate Akron RubberDucks in early June after batting .338 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs. Kayfus has remained consistent after moving up and is touting a .324 batting average with a 1.080 OPS in 28 games with the RubberDucks.
Kayfus' projected ETA to the MLB is 2026 (per MLB Pipeline), and he will have to battle other highly-rated prospects such as Kyle Manzardo for a spot in the big leagues. He is currently the No. 27 prospect in the Guardians farm system, according to MLB.com.
Trending Down: Jackson Humphries, LHP
The Guardians' eighth-round selection in 2022 has yet to settle in during his time in the minor league system. Humphries finished the 2023 season with a 0-7 record and a 5.49 ERA between Rookie ball and Single-A.
This season looks like a continuation of last year, as the Guardians' No. 13 overall prospect has yet to find his groove. In his 15 starts with the Lynchburg Hillcats, Humphries has a 0-5 record with a 4.67 ERA and has yet to go past four innings.
While he may not be a future starter in the majors, the 19-year-old flamethrower still needs time to develop his pitch arsenal in order to be an impact arm in Cleveland. His projected ETA to the majors is 2026, so there is plenty of time for Humphries to grow as a pitcher.
Trending Up: Doug Nikhazy, LHP
Other LHPs may be struggling in the Guardians minor league system, but this is not the case for Doug Nikhazy.
The former 2022 second round pick was nearly forgotten after posting a 4-8 record with a 4.94 ERA in Double-A last year, but Nikhazy has been lights-out in 2024. He began this year in Double-A, but was recently promoted to Triple-A Columbus.
Nikhazy's recent stint with the Columbus Clippers has caught the attention of many, and has remerged as a top pitching prospect for Cleveland.
Trending Down: Chase DeLauter, OF
It's been a rough year for the Guardians' No. 1 overall prospect, as Chase DeLauter has dealt with multiple foot injuries for most of the 2024 season. The 22-year-old lefty bat appeared in 17 games this year with the Double-A Akron RubberDucks and made his last start in late May.
The good news, however, is DeLauter is schedule to play games at the team's Arizona complex this week, according to Joe Noga.
DeLauter was clearly not himself at the beginning of the season, as the former first round pick in 2022 holds a .194 batting average with 13 strikeouts and one home run in Double-A ball. Once he returns, odds are you won't see the words "trending down" next to DeLauter's name.