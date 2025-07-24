Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Still Going Strong in Foreign League at Nearly 37
Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Roenis Elias, nearly 37 years old, is still going strong in professional baseball, putting up a dominant outing in Taiwan the other day.
Per The Cuban Baseball Digest on social media:
Roenis Elías earned his fourth win of the 2025 Taiwan Professional Baseball League (CPBL) season during his team, the Fubon Guardians,' 2-0 blanking CTBC Brothers. The Guantanamo,Cuba native pitched seven innings, allowing only three hits and no runs, while also fanning eight batters.
Though he's just 4-7, he has a respectable 3.65 ERA.
Elias spent parts of seven different seasons in the big leagues, including parts of five with the M's over three stints. Lifetime, he was 22-24, turning in a 22-23 record with the Mariners. Serving as both a starter and a reliever in his tenure, he started 53 games for Seattle. He made 125 total appearances. He won a career-high 10 games for the 2014 Mariners, also pitching to a 3.85 ERA.
He last appeared for the M's in 2022, pitching in seven games as the M's broke the lengthy playoff-drought. Since then, he has played in the Dominican Winter League and pitched in Triple-A for the Chicago Cubs. He also spent parts of 2023 and 2024 in Korea, going 15-13 in the KBO. He pitched in four games in Mexico last winter. He's also played for Team Cuba in the World Baseball Classic (2023).
While not official, he could be in consideration for Cuba's roster again in 2026.
He's not the only former Mariners player to playing overseas right now. Mike Ford (Japan), Robinson Cano (Mexico) and Guillermo Heredia (Korea), are all playing.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the disappointing loss to the Astros on Sunday and the Brewers on Monday. The M's haven't played very clean, so what's gone wrong? Also, Brady is evolving as a fan, but he's not sure he likes that. And, the M's need bullpen help, but no one seems to agree. Also, the crew from the Marine Layer podcast stops by to talk about their experience at the All-Star Game. CLICK HERE:
PRIORITIES STRAIGHT: As the trade deadline nears, the Mariners are reportedly zeroing in on a specific target. CLICK HERE:
LEGENDS UNITE: The Mariners will have a full contingent at the Baseball Hall of Fame next weekend, as Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez will be in attendance for Ichiro's Hall of Fame induction. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.