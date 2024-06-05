Young Mariners' Prospect Stays Hot By Torching Former M's Ace Who Was on Rehab Assignment
The sky is the limit for Seattle Mariners' top prospect Felnin Celesten - just ask former M's ace Robbie Ray.
Celesten, who is ranked the No. 5 prospect in the organization per MLB.com and is in the Top 100 prospects per Baseball America, got the better of Ray, who was rehabbing his elbow down at the Arizona Complex League.
Per Jeff Duda on social media:
18 year old SS Felnin Celesten continues to tear up the complex league and doubles off of Robbie Ray in the 1st tonight. He is a future star
As a side note, Mariners fans were surprised to see Ray on the mound considering he had Tommy John surgery just over a year ago. He's now in the San Francisco Giants organization after the offseason trade that brought Mitch Haniger back to Seattle sent him to the Bay Area.
As for Celesten, he's hitting.329 through his first 21 minor league games this year. He has two home runs, 17 RBI and four stolen bases. At just 18 years old, it's years before we see him in the big leagues, but he helps make up an exciting group of position player prospects alongside Cole Young, Colt Emerson and Laz Montes.
Here's a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Signed for $4.7 million as the No. 2 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s international class for 2023, Celesten immediately ascended near the top of the organization’s rankings with perhaps as much upside as any position player in the system. The switch-hitting shortstop has even been touted with the highest ceiling of any international shortstop in a decade, including Marco Luciano and Robert Puason. A huge factor in that hype was related to his performances in Colombia and the U.S., along with grander tournaments in the Dominican Republic against older competition.
