The AL West Champion Seattle Mariners Look to Sweep the Rockies
A day after clinching their first division championship since 2001, the Seattle Mariners still have a little more work to do. With four games remaining on the regular season schedule, they face the Colorado Rockies with a chance to sweep and extend their current home winning streak to ten games in a row.
It's certainly a tale of two totally different teams in this 2025 season. The Mariners (89-69) have won 16 of their last 17 games, and they are considered the favorites by some observers to win the World Series. Meanwhile, the Rockies (43-115) not only have the worst record in baseball, but one of the worst in MLB history.
Bradley Blalock (2-5) will get the start for Colorado. He sports a whopping 9.16 ERA with 26 strikeouts. This would have been Seattle ace Bryan Woo's turn in the ritation, but he is resting a minor injury and is being held out until the first game of the postseason. As of this morning, manager Dan Wilson hadn't announced who would take the mound for the Mariners.
The Mariners Still Have Plenty to Play For
The Mariners can clinch the second seed in the AL Playoffs with a win tonight or a loss by the Guardians. Seattle holds the tiebreaker over Cleveland, having won the season series between the two teams.
However, they also have the opportunity to move into a tie for the top spot in the league, alongside the Blue Jays and Yankees, who are tied for the lead in the AL East. Both of those teams have 90 wins, while Seattle has racked up 89 thus far. So, the club has the chance to pave its way to the World Series with home-field advantage through every round of the American League Playoffs.
"Because we have such a well-balanced team,” said Julio Rodríguez, who hit his 32nd homer of the year on Wednesday night. “We can do it all, and I think that that's the identity of this team.”
“I'm not going to lie, it's pretty awesome,” Cal Raleigh said. “This is what you work for. These are things you think about on a random Thursday in the offseason, sitting at your house, knowing you missed it by a game. So it's, it's crazy. It's a lot of fun. I'm super excited. I'm just very, very grateful and very proud of the guys.”
“These last two years, missing by a game here or there, and looking back, one game here, one game there, and now knowing that we fulfilled that is nice," Raleigh added. "And now, knowing we've got more to do.”
The Mariners will finish off the season when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series on Sept. 26-28 at T-Mobile Park.
Contenders for Top Seed in the American League Playoffs:
Toronto Blue Jays (90-68)
New York Yankees (90-68)
Seattle Mariners (89-69)
Cleveland Guardians (86-72)