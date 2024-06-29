All Signs Point to Seattle Mariners Utilizing Surprise Fill-In For Injured Bryan Woo
With Bryan Woo on the injured list with a hamstring strain, all signs are pointing to the Seattle Mariners utilizing Jhonathan Diaz to cover his start this weekend against the Minnesota Twins.
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported that Diaz was back with the major league club, though he has not been added to the roster yet.
It seems likely that the team would utilize an extra reliever before sending someone down to make room for Diaz on Sunday. Logan Gilbert is starting on Friday with Bryce Miller scheduled to pitch on Saturday. The M's could keep that rotation and start Diaz on Sunday, or they could elect to give Miller an extra day of rest and use Diaz on Saturday.
Diaz earning a start would be surprising considering that the prevailing thought has been that Emerson Hancock would take Woo's place. But he's been dealing with a back issue and perhaps isn't ready to go yet.
Diaz filled in for Woo in a spot start on June 11 against the Chicago White Sox, tossing 5.1 innings and giving up three earned runs. The 27-year-old lefty has pitched in the majors in parts of four different seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and Mariners. He's put together a nice season at Triple-A Tacoma, going 8-1 with a 3.26 ERA.
The Mariners enter play on Friday night at 46-37 and leading the American League West by 4.5 games over the Houston Astros. They are coming off a brutal road trip in which they went 3-6 through Cleveland, Miami and Tampa Bay.
The Twins are currently in second place in the American League Central and occupy the No. 2 position in the AL wild card race.
First pitch on Friday is 6:40 p.m. PT.
