Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Loss Against Milwaukee Brewers
The Seattle Mariners are coming off their first homestand post-All-Star Break and had a poor showing in the second half of it.
The Mariners followed a series win against the Houston Astros with a series loss against the Milwaukee Brewers. Seattle's series against Milwaukee highlighted several deficiencies for the team.
Here's the takeaways from the Mariners' series loss against the Brewers:
Seattle's bats disappear against Milwaukee
Seattle knew it was going to face the best from Milwaukee's starting rotation. Brandon Woodruff, rookie phenom Jacob Misirowski and Quinn Priester were the Brewers' starters. Woodruff and Priester had a six and seven-inning quality start, respectively, and allowed a collective two earned runs.
The Mariners were outscored 16-3 across the series. Two of those runs came in the series finale. The other run, which came via a solo home run from Cal Raleigh, which came after Misiorowski was already pulled. That was also the only game Seattle won.
The Mariners have been reported to be "all-in" on acquiring a bat at the trade deadline, with a potential reunion with Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez being the main priority. This series might have reinforced that for the front office.
Reason to be concerned with starting rotation?
Seattle's starting rotation hasn't been at its usual level of dominance this season, and there's ongoing debate whether or not a back-line starting pitcher needs to be a priority at the trade deadline.
The series against the Brewers didn't make that answer any easier.
George Kirby opened the series for the Mariners and allowed four earned runs in six innings pitched. Luis Castillo closed the series and allowed six runs (three earned) in five innings. In Seattle's only win of the series, Logan Gilbert went through the sixth inning for the first time since Opening Day (March 27). He struck out 10 and allowed two hits.
The Mariners have been plagued with injuries and inconsistencies this season, and there's still the question on how Bryce Miller will look coming off his second injured list stint with right elbow inflammation. There's been some series where Seattle has looked like one of the best rotations in the American League, as many thought it would be going into the season, and other times where it's looked like one of the worst.
It will be interesting to see how the M's approaches starting pitching, if at all, at the trade deadline and how much weight the front office places in the starters' outings in the days leading up to it.
Up next
The Mariners will play the first of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at 6:38 p.m. PT on Thursday. Evans will start for Seattle and Yusei Kikuchi will start for Los Angeles.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS RECALL RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVER, OPTION ROOKIE LEFT-HANDER: The Mariners brought back Jackson Kowar and Brandyn Garcia's first major league stint came to an end. CLICK HERE
PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, ANGELS:The two American League West rivals will face off in a four-game series that could have playoff implications for the Mariners.CLICK HERE
MARINERS TOP DRAFT PICK DISCUSSES PITCH MIX SHARES HOPE FOR GROWTH:Kade Anderson, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2025 MLB Draft highlighted one of the best pitches from a Mariners All-Star as one he would like to try out.CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.