Brady's Spin: It's No Longer a "Small Sample Size" For Seattle Mariners' Offensive Success
The Seattle Mariners went 21-13 over the last 34 games of the 2024 season. The offense, much-maligned for most of the season, was a major reason for the success under new manager Dan Wilson and new hitting coach Edgar Martinez.
Heading into 2025, I felt confident and hopeful that those 34 games would translate over into success this season. However, every time I said that I was met with a chorus of "small sample size, small sample size."
Well, we've played 30 games in the 2025 season, meaning that we have a 64-game sample of what the Mariners look like offensively under Wilson and Martinez.
Heading into play on Friday, the Mariners are ninth in runs scored (152), fourth in homers (45), first in walks (134), and fourth in stolen bases (37). It's time to stop saying "small sample size," and just accept that this is who the Mariners are now. They are a solid offensive team. There is no MVP candidate on this roster, but there is a collective unit that does the right things and passes the baton to the next guy.
ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney actually put out a graphic on Thursday that shows good the M's have been over the last 82 games they've played, even pre-dating some of the Wilson-Martinez improvements.
Since Aug. 1, 2024, the Mariners have played 82 games, or basically half a season. Their AL rankings in major offensive categories:
397 runs (2nd)
105 HR (2nd)
91 SB (2nd)
10.7 BB% (2nd)
118 W/RC+ (2nd)
The Mariners have been doing this for a while, it's time to start buying in. This is just who they are. It doesn't mean they'll never go through slumps or never hit a rough patch, but they are a team with a real offense that can make life tough on opposing pitchers.
We talked more about this on the Refuse to Lose podcast on Friday. You can listen below:
The M's are back in action on Friday night against the Texas Rangers at 5:05 p.m. PT. Seattle is 18-12 overall and in first place in the American League West.
