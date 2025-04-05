Brady's Spin: Seattle Mariners Desperately Need Matt Brash and Troy Taylor Back to Help Bullpen
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Saturday night at 3-5 overall. While the record itself is annoying, the leaks in the roster that are already showing are far more concerning.
Outside of two games, the M's have been generally listless offensively. The defense has been shoddy, at best, and the injury to George Kirby is impacting the pitching staff in tough ways. Emerson Hancock lasted just 0.2 innings in his first start while replacing Kirby and Luis F. Castillo lasted just three innings in his first chance. Both those starts have resulted in losses and have taxed a thin bullpen.
On that note, the bullpen has showed cracks, especially at the middle and lower levels, which brings me to my point: The M's desperately need to get back Troy Taylor and Matt Brash from injury. Taylor, working back from a lat strain, already has two appearances under his belt for Triple-A Tacoma while Brash, coming back from Tommy John surgery, is likely to be back at the end of April.
The M's need them. Tayler Saucedo has a 13.50 ERA in three appearances. Collin Snider has a 7.36 in three apperances. Eduard Buzardo has a 6.35 ERA in four appearances and Trent Thornton has been curiously forced into an eighth-inning role while sporting a 4.91 ERA. Getting back Brash and Taylor would give the M's two solid back-end arms, and could force Thornton back down to a sixth or seventh inning role. It would allow the M's to send down two arms that need time to work on things in the minor leagues.
At this point, it's unclear when Taylor will be back, but he'll clearly be ready before Brash. When he's ready, the M's need him.
The Mariners will take on the Giants on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. PT.
