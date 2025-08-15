Brady's Spin: These Three Reasons Are Why Dylan Moore is Still on Seattle Mariners Roster
The Seattle Mariners are coming off a difficult series in Baltimore, where they dropped two of three to the last-place Orioles. As a result, the M's are 67-55 with 40 games to play. They are still in a good spot, as they lead the chase for the first wild card by one game over the Boston Red Sox, but they are 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
The M's loss on Wednesday (4-3), fueled outrage from fans who were upset to see Dylan Moore playing. Forget that Moore has just four at-bats in August, fans were upset to see him strikeout twice and make multiple costly miscues in right field.
Mired in a 2-for-62 slump since the end of May, Mariners fans are growing restless about his presence on the roster, so why is he still here?
He's right-handed
Simply put, the Mariners like to have options and flexibility. You don't have to like it, but they do. Moore is a right-handed hitter, the same as Donovan Solano. Neither has been particularly effective this year, but if the M's have to go to the bench, they want to have a counter against bullpen moves. Miles Mastrobuoni offers the same options as Moore, but from the left side.
He can steal a base
Dylan Moore hasn't played much at all in August, so little in fact that his place on the roster really shouldn't be this much of a discussion point, but it is. Moore stole 32 bases last season and can grab a bag in a pinch as a pinch-runner, and he can serve as a pinch-running option for multiple guys on the team, including Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor and Dominic Canzone. Furthermore, as a utility Gold Glover last season, he can fill in at any of their positions should it be needed.
Loyalty and trust
Moore is the longest-tenured Mariners player, having joined the roster in 2019 alongside J.P. Crawford. This is just my own speculation, but I believe that counts for something within the organization. It's also become very apparent that Dan Wilson trusts veteran players, and while he may not trust Moore to get four at-bats a game very often anymore, he does trust him to make the right read on the bases, which could matter as this team pushes for the playoffs.
We discussed more of this on the latest Refuse to Lose podcast, and you can listen in the podcast player below:
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about a disappointing series loss against the Baltimore Orioles and what went wrong, and he has the honest conversations about Dylan Moore and Mitch Garver's place on the roster. Furthermore, we're joined by Mariners on SI reporter Teren Kowatsch, who talks Ichiro Weekend, the previous homestand and the looming Little League World Series Classic. CLICK HERE:
RICK ON TV: Longtime Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs made his return to the television booth this week, and M's fans were pumped. CLICK HERE:
DAN THE MAN: Speaking at Ichiro's jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday, Dan Wilson delivered an epic line at the podium. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.