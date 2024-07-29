Seattle Mariners Trade Former All-Star to Cincinnati Reds
The Ty France era officially came to an end for the Seattle Mariners on Monday.
The Mariners traded France to the Cincinnati Reds for minor league catcher Andruw Salcedo and cash considerations, according to an official news release from the team. The Reds are picking up about $1 million of the $2 million he is still owed, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.
Seattle started the process of moving on from France over a week before the trade. He was placed on irrevocable outright waivers on July 21. After clearing waivers — the Mariners designated France for assignment on July 23.
Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the MLB and the MLB Players Association — Seattle had seven days after DFAing France to trade, release or send him to the minor leagues. He could have rejected an assignment to the minors.
The Mariners posted a video package on Twitter thanking France for his almost-four years with the team.
This season, France is batting .223 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs. During his All-Star year in 2022 — France batted .291 with 18 home runs and 73 RBIs and helped Seattle break its 21-year playoff drought.
Salcedo this season is hitting .188 with four RBIs in seven games played with the Reds' Low-A affiliate Daytona Tortugas this year. He's been on the development list most of this season after spending portions of the last three years with the ACL Reds in rookie ball and Daytona. He was signed out of Colombia in 2019.
France will likely become the starting first baseman for Cincinnati and — according to a Tweet from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times — is going to the most hitter-friendly park in the league.
There have been 112 home runs hit at Cincinnati's home field of the Great American Ballpark this season according to Baseball Savant.
It's been all but guaranteed for over a week that France's time in Seattle was over. And now he has a chance to potentially help another team get over the hump like he did with the Mariners. The Reds have made the playoffs just four times in the last 14 years and haven't made it past the Divisional Series since 1995.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FRANCE COMMENTS ON BEING PLACED ON WAIVERS: Ty France, first baseman for the Seattle Mariners, took some time before a game on Monday to comment on the team's decision on Sunday to place him on irrevocable outright waivers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CALL UP TRIO OF PLAYERS: The Seattle Mariners called up infielders Tyler Locklear and Leo Rivas, outfielder Cade Marlowe on July 23 amid injuries and roster shuffling. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MAKE MAJOR ROSTER DECISION: The Seattle Mariners placed first baseman Ty France on irrevocable outright waivers on July 21. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady