Houston Astros Make Seattle Mariners Pay for Missed Opportunities
SEATTLE — Seven. That was the number of consecutive quality starts Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby had going into a game against the Houston Astros on Saturday. He ended up bumping that up to eight. Unfortunately for him (and the Mariners) — seven was also the number of runners Seattle left on base in a 4-2 loss to Houston.
The loss dropped the Mariners to 52-48 and bumped the Astros up to first in the American League West.
"(A hundred) games in," Seatte manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Saturday. "We have been all over the map so far in this season. Tonight's game — again — outstanding starting pitching. ... Can't say enough about the job (Kirby) continues to do and the season he's putting together. ... This club is going through a lot of things. It happens over the course of the season. We've got guys that are struggling right now to get some traction and get it going. And they know it. They feel it."
Kirby carried the game through six innings and — as is usually the case with the Mariners' starters — kept the game in hand for his team. The only blemish he had was an RBI single surrendered to Jeremy Pena in the top of the fourth. He also outlasted Houston starter Framber Valdez (5.2 innings pitched).
Until the end of Valdez's outing, he matched Kirby's efforts on the mound. Valdez kept Seattle off the board through five innings and increased the Mariners' scoreless streak to 16 innings.
Seattle broke that streak in the bottom of the sixth and awarded Kirby with a two-run home run to left field that landed right above the "Edgars" sign — courtesy of Julio Rodriguez. The hit put the Mariners up 2-1.
After Servais took the ball from Kirby, the Astros found their opportunity and got to Seattle's bullpen.
First Jake Meyers hit a two-run home run off Ryne Stanek in the top of the seventh. Then Yainer Diaz lined a solo homer to left field one inning later off Trent Thornton for the final score of 4-2.
As has been the case with a lot of these close losses, the Mariners had a lot of chances to take control. They left runners stranded on the corners in the first and left another two on first and second in the fourth.
Seattle had an opportunity to get out of this series with a four-game lead in the AL West. Now the best it can hope for is a tie. A far cry from the 10-game lead the Mariners had in May.
Bryan Woo will get the start in the series finale at 1:10 p.m. PST on Sunday.
