Cal Raleigh, Bryan Woo Lead Seattle Mariners to 8-0 Win Over Boston Red Sox
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners benefited from the latest chapter in catcher Cal Raleigh's historic season Tuesday at T-Mobile Park. Raleigh went 3-for-4 with two runs, a grand slam, a steal and six RBIs to lead the Mariners to an 8-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. Seattle improved to 37-35 with the victory, remained 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and retook the final Wild Card spot from Boston.
"What can you say about Cal?" Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "It's been unbelievable. And he's been unbelievable. Six RBIs tonight, just seeing the ball really well. ... Just continuing to find barrels and get big hits for us, drive in big runs and catch a shutout to boot. Just a really, really nice night for Cal all around."
Raleigh's grand slam came in the bottom of the second inning. Rookie second baseman Cole Young got the scoring started with an RBI double earlier in the frame to put the Mariners in front 1-0. J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodriguez both walked to set Raleigh up for the two-out, 370-foot grand slam. Seattle's lead ballooned to 5-0 after Raleigh's blast.
Raleigh's day wasn't done. In the bottom of the fourth inning with one out and runners on second and third, Raleigh hit a double down to right field line to bring home Young and Crawford. The Mariners led 7-0 after Raleigh's hit.
Raleigh stole third after his double and scored on an RBI sacrifice fly hit by Jorge Polanco for the eventual final of 8-0.
Raleigh became the first catcher in MLB history to have six or more RBIs, a steal and catch a shutout in a single game. He became the first catcher to have three or more hits, a grand slam and a steal in a single game since Buster Bosey on June 19, 2015. He was a triple away from the cycle. His steal also gave him the franchise record for most in a single season by a catcher (eight). The previous record holder was Wilson, who played with Seattle from 1994-2005.
"I should have been like Rickey Henderson and just — take the bag, sign it for Dan," Raleigh said. "Maybe I'll talk to somebody about that. ... I'm very gracious, obviously for all that. And it's great. But for now, just trying to keep the head down. The minute you look up and start to admire, that's when the game will come around and put you in your place, I guess, in a way. Just trying to keep the head down, keep going, get as many wins as we can."
Raleigh's performance was coupled with a dominant quality start from Mariners starter Bryan Woo. The third-year hurler blanked the Red Sox through seven innings, struck out six, walked two and allowed one hit.
It was Woo's 14th outing in as many starts of six or more innings pitched this season. That's the most consecutive outings of that ilk in Seattle history since Felix Hernandez had 18 in 2014, and the most to start a season since Randy Johnson had 20 in 1993.
"Changeup felt good, sweeper was effective enough and the slider — mixed it into some spots," Woo said after the game. "(I) tried to get in a rhythm with it early so that by the time we got that third time through the time, had something dependable to go to. But it was kind of with all pitches. ... Definitely makes (Cal's) job and my job a lot easier when you have those third, fourth, fifth pitches going."
Woo and Raleigh's dominant performance sets up a rubber match between the Mariners and Boston at 1:10 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and Garrett Crochet will take the mound for the Red Sox.
