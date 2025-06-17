Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Joins Elite Group of Franchise Pitchers
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert reminded everyone why he's the ace of the team's starting rotation in his first start back in over a month-and-a-half on Monday.
In a 2-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox, Gilbert struck out 10 batters in five innings, walked one and allowed two earned runs on three hits (one home run).
Gilbert has a 2.55 ERA this season with 54 strikeouts in 35.1 innings pitched across seven starts after his outing Monday.
According to postgame notes shared by Mariners PR, Gilbert is just the fourth starting pitcher in Seattle history to have 54 or more strikeouts through their first seven starts of a season. Randy Johnson accomplished that mark four times, Mark Langston hit that benchmark twice and James Paxton did it once.
Gilbert's 54 fanned batters through seven starts are tied for the sixth-most in Mariners history alongside Johnson and Langston. Gilbert's 54 strikeouts are also the fifth-most in the majors through seven starts this season, behind only MacKenzie Gore (59 strikeouts), Cole Ragans (57), Zach Wheeler (57) and Hunter Greene (55).
Gilbert was on the injured list from April 26-June 16. He was pulled from a start against the Miami Marlins on April 25 after the third inning due to right forearm tightness, which was later diagnosed as a flexor strain.
Seattle still hasn't had gone a full turn through its starting rotation. George Kirby began the season on the IL with right shoulder inflammation and didn't make his season debut until May 22 and Bryce Miller is in the middle of his second stint on the IL.
The Mariners are still trying to clinch a playoff berth, and Gilbert being back in the rotation will help in that endeavor.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OFFENSE GOES INTO HIBERNATION IN 2-0 LOSS TO RED SOX: The Mariners couldn't get the timely hits they needed in Game 1 of a three-game set against the Red Sox. CLICK HERE
HERE'S WHAT JERRY DIPOTO SAID ABOUT MARINERS MAKING A POTENTIAL EARLY TRADE: The Mariners president of baseball operations seemed confident the team could make an pre-deadline trade in a recent appearance on Seattle Sports 710. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OPTION RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVER TO TRIPLE-A TACOMA RAINIERS: Jackson Kowar will be headed back to Tacoma after his first major league stint in over a year due to Tommy John surgery. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.