Bryce Miller Inching Closer to Return From Injury For Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller continued to inch forward in his return from elbow inflammation on Saturday, throwing a light bullpen at T-Mobile Park.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
Bryce Miller pitched off a mound this afternoon for the first time since landing on the IL on June 7.
He threw about 20 pitches in the bullpen, all fastballs, and he's hoping to progress to a rehab assignment in a couple weeks.
This has been a tough season across the board for Miller, who is on the injured list for the second time. When healthy, he's battled ineffectiveness.
He's gone just 2-5 with a 5.73 ERA in 10 starts. He's struck out only 39 batters in 48.2 innings and has produced a WHIP of 1.54.
The 26-year-old entered the season as a hugely important part of the rotation after going 12-8 last season with a 2.94 ERA. Fully healthy in 2024, he made 31 starts and tossed 180.1 innings.
Miller's injury isn't the only one that Seattle has had to deal with this season, as George Kirby (shoulder inflammation) and Logan Gilbert (flexor tendon strain) have also missed time.
The Mariners have used both Emerson Hancock and Logan Evans as replacements in the rotation.
Seattle enters play on Sunday at 47-42 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They'll finish out a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Paul Skenes (PIT) will pitch against George Kirby (SEA).
