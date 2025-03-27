Cal Raleigh Delivered an Absolutely Epic Quote After Signing Seattle Mariners Extension
SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Seattle Mariners officially signed superstar catcher Cal Raleigh to a new six-year contract on Wednesday. The deal, which was reported to be close on Tuesday, buys out the three years of arbitration and three free agent years.
Raleigh's deal is worth $105 million guaranteed and keeps him in Seattle through 2030. There's also a vesting option that could add a seventh year and take the deal into the $120 million range.
As the deal was announced on Wednesday, Raleigh had a statement in a team-issued press release that is sure to get fans to run through a wall:
“This place has always felt like home since I arrived here in Seattle. They took me in from day one with kindness and respect and it is one of the top places to play in professional sports,” Cal Raleigh said. “I wanted to stay here because of the connection with the people of the Pacific Northwest and the Seattle Mariners, but I know it doesn’t always work out the way you want it to. I feel blessed that the Mariners gave me this opportunity and I can’t think of a better place in MLB to call home. We have a great nucleus of players here and aren’t far off from bringing the World Series to Seattle. It won’t be easy but I believe ownership and management share the same vision and commitment. I won’t stop working and I won’t stop grinding until this city gets what it deserves, and that is a perennial playoff team and a World Series Championship.”
For a fan base that has never experienced even getting to the World Series, that's exactly what they want to hear.
Raleigh put together an incredible year in 2024, leading the M's with 34 homers and driving in 100 runs. He also excelled defensively, sheparding the best starting staff in baseball and winning the Gold and Platinum Glove Awards.
The Mariners will open the regular season on Thursday night against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT. Raleigh is expected to catch and bat third, and he is assured to receive an extremely loud ovation from the crowd.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Mitch Haniger release from all angles. Did Haniger actually want to be released? Then, Brady makes his prediction for the Mariners in 2025 and talks with former big-leaguer Dan Winkler, who works at Driveline Baseball, a Washington-based company. CLICK HERE:
JULIO LEADS THE WAY: Julio Rodriguez led all of spring training in RBIs with 23! If that's any indication, he could be primed for another star season. CLICK HERE:
CLUBHOUSE MESSAGE: In extending Cal Raleigh, the M's have sent the right message to the clubhouse. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.