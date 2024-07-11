Cal Raleigh of Seattle Mariners Joins Hall of Famers in Elite Group of Baseball History
The Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park. The first run of the game for the M's came on a Padres error that was set up by surprising stolen base prior from catcher Cal Raleigh. The stolen base allowed him to get into scoring position.
The stolen base was Raleigh's fifth of the year, which actually put him in an incredible group of baseball history among catchers.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Catchers with 15+ homers and 5+ stolen bases before the All-Star break... (h/t @AlexMayer34)
Carlton Fisk (1973, '77, '85)
Johnny Bench (1975)
Ivan Rodriguez (1999, 2001)
Cal Raleigh (2024)
Though Raleigh has a low batting average of .208, he absolutely finds ways to impact the game. He's got 17 homers on the season and a team-high 55 RBI. He's also an excellent defensive catcher, having thrown out 23 runners this season. Furthermore, he's the guy in charge of helping navigate the fantastic Mariners pitching staff.
Raleigh and the Mariners enter play on Thursday at 51-43 on the season. They lead the American League West by 2.0 games over the surging Houston Astros and are trying to win the division for the first time since 2001.
The Mariners will be back in action on Thursday night as they begin a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET as Luis Castillo pitches against Jack Kochanowicz. He's the No. 7 prospect in the Angels organization and will be making his major league debut.
