Can Seattle Strike Back Against Skubal and Salvage this Series?
To say the air got let out of T-Mobile Park on Saturday would be an understatement. Mariners fans, who had a ton of anticipation throughout the team's bye week, sold out the stadium and were 47,290 strong. But in the end, the Detroit Tigers silenced Seattle with an 11th-inning victory.
But the M's 3-2 loss in Game 1 might be the least of their worries. They've been a streaky team all season, but their hot stretch was quelled a bit by a three-game sweep by the Dodgers to close the season. Then, over their layoff, they learned that they would not have 15-game winner Bryan Woo for the entire American League Division Series.
Suffering from an inflamed pectoral muscle, Woo was left off the 26-man roster for this initial round, and there's no definitive timetable on when he will be available to pitch. That changed the whole complexion of the ALDS before it even started.
Meanwhile, the Tigers have an ace of their own. And as fate would have it, he will be pitching against Seattle in what will be the Mariners' most pivotal game of the year. One of the game's best pitchers, Tarik Skubal, will take the mound on Sunday. The 2024 AL CY Young Award winner, Skubal went 13-6 this season, finishing second in the AL in ERA (2.21) and strikeouts (241).
Luis Castillo Can Rescue the Mariners
Luis Castillo (11-8. 3.54 ERA, 162 strikeouts) will be tasked as the starter in Game 2 in what is clearly a must-win situation. Two home losses to start this series would virtually assure that the Tigers would upset the AL West Champion Mariners.
So, that's what it all boils down to. Perhaps the best pitcher in the AL against a veteran flamethrower in Castillo, with the swinging pendulum of momentum on the line. It's the type of game where the Seattle starter will need to have the game of his life. On the flip side, the Mariners' mighty mashers need to strike and score early, not allowing Skubal to settle in. Otherwise, it's going to be another rough night in the Emerald City.
Given Seattle's resilience throughout the season, this is the type of game where they will need to dig deep one more time. However? Considering how locked in they were in September, there's no reason that they can't flip the power switch and light up the scoreboard. That's something they failed to do in Game 1, with Julio Rodriguez providing all the offense, with a solo home run and an RBI single two innings later.
If they fail to have a solid performance from the starter and the hitters, then this could very well be the last game played at T-Mobile Park this season. With all the playoff letdowns the Seattle fans have suffered through over the years? This season will be considered a failure if the M's don't advance beyond their first round of postseason play.