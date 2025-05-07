Details Emerge on Logan Gilbert's Injury Recovery Process For Seattle Mariners
When Seattle Mariners' starting pitcher Logan Gilbert was diagnosed with a Grade 1 flexor strain on April 26, we were told that he was going to be "shut down for two weeks" and then re-evaluated.
Well, Gilbert didn't end up getting shut down for those two weeks, as we saw him last weekend playing catch before a game against the Texas Rangers.
On Monday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports outlined what Gilbert has been doing thus far as part of his recovery.
Gilbert has begun a throwing program, threw 3 days in a row (first day inside), off today. Everything has been very light. Got out to 120ft yesterday and he says everything feels okay today, which is good. Taking it day to day.
Look, there's still a long ways between these steps and Gilbert being back on a mound and throwing 98 mph, but any throwing progress is seemingly good news. Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has recently suggested they hope to get Gilbert back before the end of May, but that may be overly optimistic.
The Mariners do need Gilbert back, but they also have an obligation to protect him as much as possible considering how important he is to the franchise long-term.
Gilbert, 27, is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA this season. He's struck out 44 batters in 30.1 innings. He was an All-Star last season and led the majors in innings pitched at 208.2.
In addition to Gilbert, George Kirby is also working back from injury. Shut down on March 7 because of shoulder inflammation, he made his first rehab start last Sunday for Triple-A Tacoma. He's also hoping to be back by the end of the month.
The Mariners are 21-14 entering play on Wednesday and they'll play the Athletics at 12:35 p.m. PT.
