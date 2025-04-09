Dylan Moore to Hit Lead-Off For Seattle Mariners Against Houston Astros on Tuesday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners got an unfortunate injury update on one of the best players on their roster Tuesday.
Starting outfielder and lead-off hitter Victor Robles was placed on the 10-day injured list before Monday's win against the Astros due to a dislocated left shoulder he suffered making a miraculous catch Sunday.
The severity of Robles' injury was reported before Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Robles will miss at least 12 weeks due to a humeral head fracture. The timeline for return is based on whether the 2019 World Series champion can avoid surgery. If he can, and there's no setbacks in his recovery and rehab, he'll return around mid-July.
Robles' absence leaves question over who will have take over his roles. Seattle will have Luke Raley slotted as the primary right fielder. Robles' role in the offense seems more malleable.
The Mariners had Julio Rodriguez hit lead-off for their win against the Astros on Monday. Dylan Moore will be the No. 1 hitter for Tuesday's game.
"(Moore's) been really been swinging the bat well," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Tuesday. "Particularly swings it well against lefties. So it's a good matchup, I think, to have him at the top. He provides that speed, that spark, can pick up a base, get things moving on the bases. Looking forward to having (Moore) at the top tonight."
Moore is hitting .381 (8-for-21) with with two home runs, two RBIs, four walks and two steals. He's reached base safely in all six of his starts.
The lead-off spot will likely be fluid, at least in the short term.
"I think we'll continue to look at it as we go," Wilson said. "I don't know if there's a set answer at the moment. ... It's tough news. We're going to figure it out as we go. And right now, (Moore's) a good choice for us tonight. And we'll continue to look at it as we assess each lineup."
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS AGGRESSIVE BASE RUNNING MOVES THEM UP FRANCHISE RECORD BOOKS: The Mariners have been aggressive on the base paths this season, which has led to the group doing something it hasn't done since 1987. CLICK HERE
VICTOR ROBLES OUT AT LEAST 12 WEEKS WITH SHOULDER FRACTURE: The Mariners starting outfielder seems to have avoided surgery after dislocating his shoulder making a miraculous catch. CLICK HERE
DYLAN MOORE PUTTING TOGETHER A SOLID START TO THE SEASON FOR MARINERS: The Mariners Gold Glove-winning infielder has been getting it done on the offensive end despite limited opportunities. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.