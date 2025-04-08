Seattle Mariners Move Up Ranks in Team History with Aggressive Baserunning
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have been one of the most aggressive teams on the base paths in the 45 games since Dan Wilson took over as manager on Aug. 22 last season. Entering Tuesday, the Mariners are tied for fourth in the league with 15 steals this season.
Seattle reached that mark with three snagged bags in a 4-3 win against the Houston Astros on Monday. Dylan Moore, Randy Arozarena and Jorge Polanco each had a steal at T-Mobile Park.
According to postgame notes shared by Mariners PR, the Mariners' 15 steals through its first 11 games is the most over that stretch in almost 30 years, and the second-most in franchise history. Seattle stole 17 bases through 11 games in 1987.
In 1987, the Mariners finished 78-84. That year marked the major league debut of National Baseball Hall of Famer, and the organization's current senior director of hitting strategy, Edgar Martinez.
Seattle has several speedsters on the team that have helped bolster that aggressive mindset. Moore, Arozarena, Victor Robles and Julio Rodriguez have all stolen at least 20 bases multiple times in their respective careers. All those players have also crossed 30 stolen bases in a season at least once.
The Mariners' stealing capabilities took a hit Sunday during the final contest of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Robles dislocated his left shoulder with a flying catch that took him into the foul net. Seattle placed him on the 10-day injured list Monday, but he's now set to miss at least 12 weeks.
But even with Robles out, it looks like the Mariners will still continue to find extra bases if Monday's win is an indication.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
DYLAN MOORE PUTTING TOGETHER A SOLID START TO THE SEASON FOR MARINERS: The Mariners Gold Glove-winning infielder has been getting it done on the offensive end despite limited opportunities. CLICK HERE
JORGE POLANCO'S HEROICS LEAD MARINERS TO 4-3 WIN OVER ASTROS: The Mariners claimed victory and inched closer to .500 in their first game of the season against the Astros. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SUPERSTAR JULIO RODRIGUEZ TO LEAD-OFF GAME 1 AGAINST ASTROS: The Mariners franchise superstar will head up the lineup in place of injured right fielder Victor Robles on Monday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.