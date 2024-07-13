ESPN Insider Buster Olney Discusses Seattle Mariners Financial Issues and More
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Saturday at 52-44 on the season. With two games left before the All-Star break, the Mariners now lead the Houston Astros by just one game in the American League West.
Just about three weeks ago, the M's led the division by a whopping 10 games, but the Astros have come roaring back thanks to some red-hot play over the last three-plus weeks. Seattle is trying to win the American League West for the first time since the 2001 season.
Speaking on Friday's edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney spoke about the Mariners and the Astros, and much more. Olney touched on the problems for Julio Rodriguez this year, the reputation that the M's have around baseball, and the financial problems supposedly plaguing the organization.
Brady Farkas spoke in the episode of the positive week this week for both Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco, among a bevy of other topics.
After a crushing 6-5 loss on Friday, the Mariners will play the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night at 6:38 p.m. PT. George Kirby will take the mound for Seattle with Logan Gilbert getting the ball on Sunday. As a result of Gilbert's pitching that day, he won't be able to pitch in the MLB All-Star Game next week.
Mariners' closer Andres Munoz was named as his replacement on the American League team.
