ESPN Insider Jeff Passan Believes 6-Man Rotation Makes Sense For Seattle Mariners
The injury woes to the Seattle Mariners' pitching staff are taking a turn for the better. George Kirby made his season debut on March 22, Bryce Miller is likely days away from being activated off the injured list and reports from Logan Gilbert's bullpens and sim games have been positive.
Emerson Hancock and Logan Evans have pitched well in the stead of the Mariners' injured hurlers. Even with Gilbert, Kirby and Miller working their way their back, there's been speculation that Seattle could explore going with a six-man rotation for the rest of the season to preserve the health of the starting pitchers. And one baseball insider sees the logic in that move.
ESPN's Jeff Passan appeared on the Brock and Salk show on Seattle Sports 710 on Tuesday and pointed out the starters' injuries this season and in the past. Passan's comments were transcribed in an article written by Brent Stecker:
“So I look at it this way: When you have Bryce Miller and Logan Gilbert back, let’s look at what the rotation consists of. Luis Castillo, who has a clause in his contract about potential elbow issues. Bryan Woo, who has never made it through a full season healthy. And three guys in George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Logan Gilbert who have been injured this year.
"... If ever there is a time for this organization to go with a six-man rotation, it would seemingly be this year, and it would seemingly make a lot of sense. Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s what they should do or that it’s what they’re going to do, but at the very least, the logic behind it, it’s pretty sound.”
The Mariners have reportedly been open to moving to a six-man rotation in the past. There were reports that that move could have been a possibly if the club was successful in landing current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki in the offseason.
Seattle was one of the healthiest teams in baseball last season when it came to the pitching staff. It was the only club that had four pitchers start 30 or more games. The Mariners haven't had the same luck this year, and the six-man rotation might be the key for the organization to avoid more injuries.
