Seattle Mariners Send Pair of Veterans Outright to Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers
The Seattle Mariners have returned two familiar veterans to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers after designating them both for assignment.
Mariners infielder Austin Shenton and right-handed reliever Jesse Hahn both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Tacoma on Monday.
Shenton was designated for assignment on May 20 after Seattle optioned left-handed pitcher Jhonathan Diaz to the Rainiers and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence. Lawrence was brought up for a long relief outing in a 1-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
Shenton was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Nov. 19 in return for cash. He's yet to play in the majors this season. He's scored 23 runs and has hit seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 39 games with Tacoma this year. He's slashed .207/.284/.413 with a .697 OPS.
Hahn's contract was selected May 21. Lawrence was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Hahn was designated for assignment on May 23 to make room for right-handed reliever Blas Castano.
Hahn made one appearance in his latest stint in the major leagues. He pitched one inning against the Houston Astros on May 22, walked a batter, hit a batter and allowed three earned runs on three hits (one home). He has a 5.40 ERA this season with three strikeouts in five innings pitched across three appearances. His outing on May 22 was the first time he's allowed an earned run this season.
Hahn has had five appearances with Tacoma this season. He's fanned five batters in as many innings and has allowed one run (unearned) on five hits.
