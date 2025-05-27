ANALYSIS: Has Donovan Solano Finally Turned a Corner After Road Trip For Seattle Mariners?
The Seattle Mariners recent road trip was an overall success after the M's went 6-4 through 10 games. Despite that, the Mariners saw their lead in the American League West fall to 1.5 games after a four-game series loss against the Houston Astros.
Seattle received contributions from various players against Houston. It didn't translate to a top-to-bottom showing from the lineup as it has in games earlier in the season, but several unsuspecting players put together quality at-bats and games. The question is if that series could be a sign of things to come for those players or if it was simply one good stretch.
One of those players with that question hanging over their head is 37-year-old veteran Donovan Solano.
Solano was one of the few major league additions the Mariners made to the roster in the offseason. He was signed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. He was coming off a season with the San Diego Padres where he had scored 31 runs and hit 13 doubles, eight homers and posted 35 RBIs in 96 games. He slashed .286/.343/.417 with a .760 OPS.
Solano is yet to replicate that form thus far in Seattle. He's seen his role on the team shift several times. He was originally supposed to be platooned with Luke Raley at first base, but received a lion's share of his reps at third in spring training.
Solano has moved back to his originally-intended role as the team's first baseman against left-handed pitchers, with Rowdy Tellez facing righties while Raley is on the IL with an oblique strain.
Solano's played in 32 games of a possible 52 entering Tuesday. He's scored one run and has hit two doubles and has just two RBIs. He has a slash line of .171/.203/.200 with a .403 OPS. His struggles have led to an outcry from some fans for the team to pursue other options at first base. Some have suggested looking at the trade market and others have clamored for first base prospect Tyler Locklear to be promoted from Triple-A.
The 2020 Silver Slugger award winner showed flashes of the savvy veteran many fans thought Seattle was getting when the team signed him over the weekend. He went 3-for-5 in three games against the Astros with an RBI. He hit .333 (4-for-12) in seven games on the team's recent road trip.
Over Solano's last 15 games, he's hit .267 (8-for-30) with an RBI and has struck out just five times.
Despite Solano's improved numbers over his past several games, there's been several instances of his potential playing time being cut. Dylan Moore was used as an in-game substitute for Solano at first base more than once against Houston. But there's been no indication from the coaching staff or executives, at least publicly, that this is due to Solano's performance. Likely it's simply due to the substitutions around Solano the team had to make to combat the way the Astros managed the bullpen.
The Mariners have been known for giving long leashes to their players, and the club's top executives have publicly placed value on veterans of Solano's ilk. Carlos Santana and Justin Turner have been two vets to receive that manner of praise in recent season. These factors and Solano's recent stretch could lead to him remaining in his current role.
But Solano shouldn't be infallible. And if the road trip does end up a flash in the pan for him, Seattle should consider alternatives either within the organization or outside of it. At the same time, the Mariners' patience could yield beneficial results if Solano is able to return to the form that earned him the nickname, "Donnie Barrels."
