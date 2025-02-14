ESPN Insider Compliments 'Special' Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh

Cal Raleigh, No. 3⃣4⃣ in 2024 and No. 9⃣3⃣ of his career, the most in MLB history through a catcher's first four seasons ... He's also the first catcher in Mariners history with 100 RBIs in a season.



Exit velo: 109.2 mph

Launch angle: 27°

Distance: 412 ft.

Hang time: 5.0 seconds pic.twitter.com/gpR6dRkKvP