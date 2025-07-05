ESPN MLB Insider Isn't Sure that Seattle Mariners Star Bryan Woo Can Make All-Star Game
The Seattle Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 behind six more excellent innings from starting pitcher Bryan Woo on Friday afternoon.
Woo surrendered just three runs and two walks, striking out eight. With the win, he moved to 8-4 and lowered his ERA to 2.77.
It certainly feels like Woo should be on the American League All-Star team, but it's unclear if he'll actually get the call to Atlanta.
We spoke to Buster Olney of ESPN this week on the Refuse to Lose podcast, who said he's unsure as well. (It should be noted that this interview took place before Woo's Friday start):
I will tell you, I was texting about this with Aaron Boone after the (Tarik) Skubal game last night (June 29). Oh my God. The American League is stacked with pitching, and they are stacked with starting pitching. Think about the guys from which Aaron Boone is going to have to choose the starter. Skubal. Max Fried. Garrett Crochet. Jacob deGrom, Hunter Brown. Carlos Rodon. So, you know, there's a difference between having All-Star numbers and actually be in a position to be on the team.
Woo will have one more opportunity to make a good impression when he pitches next week against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Ironically enough, that start will be in front of Boone, who will manage the AL squad.
The Mariners enter play on Saturday at 46-42 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the AL. They'll play the Pirates at 7:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MOST RECENT PODCAST IS OUT: The Refuse to Lose podcast is on a July 4th holiday hiatus until Tuesday, July 8, but we invite you to listen to our most recent episode, featuring M's top prospect Colt Emerson. CLICK HERE:
RUNNING INTO RECORD BOOKS: Julio Rodriguez recorded his 100th career stolen base this week, putting himself in some elite M's history. CLICK HERE:
ROWDY FINDS NEW HOME: Rowdy Tellez, who hit 11 homers for the M's this season, has signed on with the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.