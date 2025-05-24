ESPN MLB Insider Thinks Former Seattle Mariners' Skipper Will Be in Running For Jobs This Winter
Last week, we wrote multiple stories about the future of former Seattle Mariners' manaager Scott Servais.
Servais, who spent parts of nine years with the M's, was fired in August 2024 and is now a special assistant for the San Diego Padres.
Thus far, the Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates have managerial openings after replacing their skippers. I wrote that Servais should be interested in the O's job, and I also wrote that I think the Rockies should be interested in Servais.
So, will he get looks in the next managerial hiring cycle? Speaking on the Refuse to Lose podcast this week, ESPN's Buster Olney said he thinks that he will be in contention.
I think you he'll for sure get looks. You know, it's interesting. I was having a conversation two weeks ago with the head of baseball ops for the Cleveland Guardians. And when they had a vacancy that ended with Stephen Vogt getting that job, do you know how many people they talked to? Eighty-one. I think a lot of these teams will go through these absolutely exhaustive searches. And so you would assume that Scott, you know, it's not like he's 85 years old. He's still got plenty of years left if he chooses to manage. I think that absolutely would be potentially a fit. And, he would bring the credibility because he's done the job before. He's a well-regarded baseball guy. And I'm sure that the Rockies, the Orioles, a lot of these teams are going to have a lot of choices...
He went 680-642 over his tenure in Seattle. He led the M's to the playoffs in 2022.
You can listen to the full interview with Olney in the podcast player below:
