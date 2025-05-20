Brady's Spin: The Colorado Rockies Should Call Scott Servais About Managerial Opening
CHICAGO - On Monday, I wrote a story for Mariners on SI about former Seattle Mariners' skipper Scott Servais.
In the piece, I said that Servais should want the managerial gig with the Baltimore Orioles next offseason now that they have fired Brandon Hyde. And it makes perfect sense as to why Servais should want that job, considering it's a team with several young stars on team-friendly deals, and that those stars have playoff experience. Though Baltimore is a dreadful 15-31 entering play on Tuesday, they aren't that far removed from being a 101-win team (2023) and a 91-win team (2024).
Frankly, every person who wants a managerial job should value the Orioles' position above all others as of now.
As for reciprocal interest? I think the Orioles should call Servais, but I actually think he's an excellent fit for the Colorado Rockies' opening. Yes, those same Rockies who are sitting at 8-39. They fired Bud Black earlier this season.
I discussed why on Tuesday's edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast:
But if I were the Rockies, I would call Scott Servais the first chance that I get. I think that Scott is a really good manager for a young player, for a re-tread player, for an overlooked player, for a team that is looking to overachieve, I think Scott Servais is great for that.
I look at the 2019 Mariners, I look at the 2020 Mariners, even the 2021 Mariners, I think he was the right man for the job. Okay? I think he was the right man for the job. I don't think that Scott, necessarily, was the right manager for a star-studded Mariners team or a team with a whole lot of expectations. That's just my personal opinion, okay? I think Scott is really good with a team that's looking to sneak up on people and maybe not as good with the team that is looking to play out from in front of people.
Given that the Rockies are in a massive rebuild, I think Servais could do a great job being the architect and engineer of it. Much like Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, Servais can bring credibility back to an organization that desperately needs it.
Servais also spent one year as a player in Colorado. He managed the Mariners for parts of nine years, going 680-642. He led the M's to the playoffs in 2022.
You can listen to the full podcast in the player below:
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," but this episode is a little different. Brady is live in Chicago for Mariners and White Sox, so he plays audio from the clubhouse from Miles Mastrobuoni, Emerson Hancock and former M's player Josh Rojas. He also shares observations from his trip thus far, including what he saw from Logan Gilbert and what he thinks about George Kirby. And finally, Mitch Levy, who has spent 30+ years in Seattle sports talk, joins the show for a lengthy conversation - with a hilarious story about his own trip to Chicago. CLICK HERE:
NOT SO FAST: It was originally reported that Andres Munoz was going to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, but that isn't confirmed yet. Here's the latest. CLICK HERE:
NO COMMUNICATION?: Josh Rojas, who was non-tendered by the Mariners in the offseason, said he didn't hear much from Seattle about a possible reunion. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.