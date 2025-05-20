Inside The Mariners

Brady's Spin: The Colorado Rockies Should Call Scott Servais About Managerial Opening

Make no mistake, the former Seattle Mariners' skipper should want the Baltimore Orioles job, but that doesn't mean that the Rockies shouldn't call him. In my opinion, he'd be the perfect fit for that organization.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (9) watches from the dugout during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on June 30.
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (9) watches from the dugout during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on June 30. / John Froschauer-Imagn Images
In this story:

CHICAGO - On Monday, I wrote a story for Mariners on SI about former Seattle Mariners' skipper Scott Servais.

In the piece, I said that Servais should want the managerial gig with the Baltimore Orioles next offseason now that they have fired Brandon Hyde. And it makes perfect sense as to why Servais should want that job, considering it's a team with several young stars on team-friendly deals, and that those stars have playoff experience. Though Baltimore is a dreadful 15-31 entering play on Tuesday, they aren't that far removed from being a 101-win team (2023) and a 91-win team (2024).

Frankly, every person who wants a managerial job should value the Orioles' position above all others as of now.

As for reciprocal interest? I think the Orioles should call Servais, but I actually think he's an excellent fit for the Colorado Rockies' opening. Yes, those same Rockies who are sitting at 8-39. They fired Bud Black earlier this season.

I discussed why on Tuesday's edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast:

But ​if ​I ​were ​the ​Rockies, ​I ​would ​call ​Scott ​Servais ​the ​first ​chance ​that ​I ​get. ​I ​think ​that ​Scott ​is ​a ​really ​good ​manager ​for ​a ​young ​player, ​for ​a ​re-tread ​player, ​for ​an ​overlooked ​player, ​for ​a ​team ​that ​is ​looking ​to ​overachieve, ​I ​think ​Scott ​Servais ​is ​great ​for ​that. ​

I ​look ​at ​the ​2019 ​Mariners, ​I ​look ​at ​the ​2020 ​Mariners, ​even ​the ​2021 ​Mariners, ​I ​think ​he ​was ​the ​right ​man ​for ​the ​job. ​Okay? ​I ​think ​he ​was ​the ​right ​man ​for ​the ​job. ​I ​don't ​think ​that ​Scott, ​necessarily, ​was ​the ​right ​manager ​for ​a ​star-studded ​Mariners ​team ​or ​a ​team ​with ​a ​whole ​lot ​of ​expectations. ​That's ​just ​my ​personal opinion, ​okay? ​I ​think ​Scott ​is ​really ​good ​with ​a ​team ​that's ​looking ​to ​sneak ​up ​on ​people and maybe ​not ​as ​good ​with ​the ​team ​that ​is ​looking ​to ​play ​out ​from ​in ​front ​of ​people.

Given that the Rockies are in a massive rebuild, I think Servais could do a great job being the architect and engineer of it. Much like Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, Servais can bring credibility back to an organization that desperately needs it.

Servais also spent one year as a player in Colorado. He managed the Mariners for parts of nine years, going 680-642. He led the M's to the playoffs in 2022.

You can listen to the full podcast in the player below:

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," but this episode is a little different. Brady is live in Chicago for Mariners and White Sox, so he plays audio from the clubhouse from Miles Mastrobuoni, Emerson Hancock and former M's player Josh Rojas. He also shares observations from his trip thus far, including what he saw from Logan Gilbert and what he thinks about George Kirby. And finally, Mitch Levy, who has spent 30+ years in Seattle sports talk, joins the show for a lengthy conversation - with a hilarious story about his own trip to Chicago. CLICK HERE:

NOT SO FAST: It was originally reported that Andres Munoz was going to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, but that isn't confirmed yet. Here's the latest. CLICK HERE:

NO COMMUNICATION?: Josh Rojas, who was non-tendered by the Mariners in the offseason, said he didn't hear much from Seattle about a possible reunion. CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Home/News