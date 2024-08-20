ESPN MLB Insider Discusses Immediate Future of M's Manager Scott Servais on Local Radio
The Seattle Mariners are reeling. They've lost six of their last seven games and are 20-31 over their last 51 dating back to June 19.
They've seen a 10.0 game lead in the American League West turn into a 5.0 game deficit and while the season is not officially over, it certainly feels it to most fans.
With that, many fans are calling for the removal of Jerry Dipoto as President of Baseball Operations and/or Scott Servais as team manager.
The regime has been in place for nine+ years now and has yieled just one (thus far) playoff berth. The frustration at that fact has certainly been evident on social media circles as well.
Speaking Tuesday morning on Seattle Sports 710, ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan weighed in on the future of both parties. He said that he believes changing out the front office right now wouldn't accomplish anything for this team but acknowledged that firing Servais would be something that would need to be on the table as a possibility. He also added that he wouldn't fire Servais in-season unless the organization is very positive that something good would come from it.
Passan also spoke about the team's strikeout issues and said that he faults the approach of the organization at the plate, something that falls on the coaching staff.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. PT. They'll send Bryce Miller to the mound, who is coming off a 7.0-inning gem against the Tigers last week.
