ESPN MLB Insider Takes Hilarious Jab at Mariners During Local Radio Hit
ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan threw some hilarious shade at the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday morning as part of a local radio hit.
Speaking about the possibility of the M's acquiring Chicago White Sox' outfielder Luis Robert Jr., Passan had this to say, courtesy of Maura Dooley of Seattle Sports:
Jeff Passan on trading for Luis Robert Jr
"When healthy, he's one of the best CF's in MLB. He's a guy who in his only full season last year, hit almost 40 HR's and played good defensive CF. Yeah, he has warts. He doesn't walk. He strikes out too much. Sounds like a Mariner."
Now, even the proudest of M's fans would admit that's pretty good...
As for the idea of acquiring Robert Jr., it's something that fans and pundits will continue to wrestle with up until the trade deadline. The M's certainly need offensive help, but they have to balance financial cost, prospect cost, positional ability and other factors when deciding whether or not to make a deal for Robert Jr. - or anyone else.
Robert Jr. certainly did his part to stoke the flames among the fan base, hitting a towering home run off Logan Gilbert on Monday night.
The M's ultimately won the game 8-4 regardless, as Cal Raleigh hit a history-making grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to win it.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 38-30 overall and they lead the American League West by 5.5 games.
First pitch on Tuesday is 6:40 p.m. PT.
