Eugenio Suarez is Starting to Settle In During his Second Stint with Seattle
After a successful stretch with the Mariners, third baseman Eugenio Suarez was traded away in 2023. But at this year's trade deadline, the club had the opportunity to reacquire the veteran at the trade deadline, they jumped on the deal. While Suarez has struggled since his return, he's beginning to look comfortable at his old stomping grounds.
Suarez, 34, entered MLB with the Detroit Tigers in 2014, but he's also had tenures with the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks to go along with his two different stays with Seattle. While he has always been a solid, productive player, he's hit a few speed bumps during his return.
Suarez has hit just .174 batting average with four doubles, five home runs, and 14 RBIs in 24 games played with the M's. That's not exactly the type of firepower you need if you're going to make a deep playoff run, but the team still has confidence he will be a key factor down the stretch.
The Marners have reason to keep the faith. Suarez is a bona fide RBI machine, and it's only a matter of time before he gets things going. He's had a multi-homer game recently, and shows signs that he's slowly shaking off his slump.
Despite Some Setbacks, Suarez has Enjoyed his Homecoming with the Mariners
Suarez's return is still being viewd as a positive in the ariners' clubhouse. Mariners manager Dan Wilson discussed how fired up Suarez was when he found out he was being-acquired by Seattle.
It was just a great moment, I think, for him,” Wilson said. “Baseball is about relationships. It's about the teams you play on, the teammates that you have, and anytime you get reunited with that, it's a special feeling. And that's what it felt like on the plane last night. It was a very cool moment for all of us.”
That camaraderie and leadership will certianly hep a team that is fighting it out for the American League West Division title. But a hot bat would sere thier purposes even better. That's why they must hope that Suarez can return to form if they want to have any chance of making it to the first World Series in franchise history.