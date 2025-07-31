Eugenio Suarez Reportedly Has Simple, But Perfect Reaction to Being Traded to Seattle Mariners
According to Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710, All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez had a simple, but exciting response to being traded back to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.
Drayer, who was on the team plane from Sacramento to Seattle, said the Mariners held the plane for Suarez, who had just arrived with the Arizona Diamondbacks for their weekend series against the Athletics. When Suarez entered the plane himself, he went down the entire plane and greeted each person individually. Suarez had played with the Mariners from 2022-2023 and was considered the biggest offensive prize at the deadline. He has 36 home runs this season.
Per Drayer on the 'Brock and Salk' show:
I spoke very briefly with him, and he just said, ‘I am so happy,'
Mariners fans are also excited to see Suarez return, and catcher Cal Raleigh gave a ringing endorsement of the move as well.
Bringing in Suarez will give the Mariners the deepest lineup they've had in years, as he'll pair with Raleigh, Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Josh Naylor. The Mariners have a solid left-right balance and have a good combination of speed and power.
Seattle enters play on Thursday at 57-52 and in second place in the American League West, five games back of the Houston Astros. They are also tied with the Texas Rangers for the third and final wild card spot in the AL. Both teams are trailing the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.
The Mariners will play the Rangers on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, recapping his trip to Cooperstown for Ichiro's Hall of Fame induction, and he is joined by M's Insider Shannon Drayer from the Hall of Fame. Also, we have the Ben Williamson conversation. CLICK HERE:
MAKING ROOM: The Mariners acquired Caleb Ferguson from the Pirates and moved on from a previously valuable reliever to get the deal done. CLICK HERE:
EPIC HISTORY: Randy Arozarena is doing things at the plate rarely seen by an M's player, and he's also doing things hardly ever seen by a Cuban-born player. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.