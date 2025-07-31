Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Gives Awesome Answer About Team Trading For Eugenio Suarez
On Wednesday night, the Seattle Mariners took a massive swing in the trade market, re-acquiring third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks for three minor league prospects, none of which were Top 100 prospects in the sport.
After the deal was announced, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh told reporters how happy he was to see the front office make the move:
As relayed by Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Cal Raleigh on the Mariners' front office:
"This is what we talked about in Spring Training, when I was looking to sign here long-term. And these were the things we talked about -- these moments -- and it makes you feel good about those guys following through."
Raleigh, who has become the leader of the organization, signed a six-year contract extension right before Opening Day, so any move that makes him happy is ultimately good for the health of the clubhouse.
Suarez, who played for the Mariners from 2022-2023, has 36 home runs this season and made the National League All-Star Game for Arizona. Raleigh, who leads baseball with 41, is excited about sharing a lineup with Suarez again.
Raleigh also said this after Wednesday's 5-4 loss against the A's, via the Seattle Times:
“I felt good, even going into today, but even better now that Geno is here. And it’s no knock on any guys that are in the clubhouse right now. It’s just how good Geno is and what he brings to the clubhouse and what he brings on the field every day, and the consistency."
Seattle enters play on Thursday at 57-52 and in a tie for the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They'll take on the Texas Rangers on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT. Suarez is expected to be in the lineup.
