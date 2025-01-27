Fascinating Article Explains Why It's So Hard For Seattle Mariners to Hit at T-Mobile Park
It's well-known that the Seattle Mariners have struggled offensively the last several years and it's well-known that they need to add to the offense before Opening Day comes around on March 27.
However, it's less well-known that T-Mobile Park is actually the most difficult park in all of baseball to hit in, and it's effect on hitting is even greater than Coors Field (at least in 2024).
A fascinating article came out on Monday explaining why it's so hard to hit at T-Mobile, and how extreme the data is.
Courtesy of Mike Petriello of MLB.com:
It also made it difficult for Mariners batters to look good at home, and they mostly didn’t. Seattle hitters at home were 30th in average, 29th in slugging, and 28th in runs scored, all dreadful numbers. Yet on the road, they were 22nd, 15th, and 12th, respectively. If not a great offense, the road Mariners were at least an average one.
The article, which really is worth a full read, explored factors such as the batters eye, sun positioning, time of day, wind and more, including the impact of the park on overall strikeouts.
Whatever the reasons are, the Mariners need to find a way to fix them. Seattle went 85-77 last season and missed the playoffs by one game for the second straight year. The Mariners have just one playoff appearance since 2001 and are on the verge of wasting a great window with a generational pitching staff.
The Mariners report to spring training on Feb. 12.
