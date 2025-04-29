Inside The Mariners

Former Major League General Manager Says "Hope is Dwindling" For Julio Rodriguez

Speaking on a recent episode of the "Mitch Unfiltered" podcast with Mitch Levy, former major league general manager Steve Phillips had some pointed remarks about the Seattle Mariners star.

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hits an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park in 2024.
Entering play on Tuesday, Seattle Mariners' standout Julio Rodriguez is hitting just .196 with four homers and 13 RBIs. Though he has produced some power, it's been another slow start for Rodriguez, who has seen that become a trend in his career.

The 24-year-old is one of the most talented players in baseball, but the discourse around his ultimate ceiling continues to grow louder. Can he be a top-five player in the league? Or is he "just" a streaky player with really good tools?

We recently asked ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney his thoughts on Rodriguez, and he was extremely positive. However, former major league general manager Steve Phillips was not as complimentary on a recent episode of the "Mitch Unfiltered" podcast:

He's ​still ​young. ​Julio ​is. ​I'm ​disappointed, ​and ​maybe ​it's ​my ​fault ​for ​creating ​that ​expectation. ​But, ​we ​think ​about ​people ​the ​way ​they ​teach ​us ​to ​think ​about ​them. ​And ​he ​taught ​me that he ​had ​the ​personality, ​he ​had ​the ​charisma, ​he ​had ​the ​bat, ​he ​had ​the ​big at-​bats, ​he ​had ​the ​big ​moments. ​He ​was ​that ​guy ​that ​was ​going ​to ​be ​everything. ​I'm ​not ​going ​to ​give ​up ​hope ​yet, ​but ​it's ​dwindling ​for ​me ​a ​little ​bit. ​I ​still ​like ​him ​as ​a ​player. ​He's ​still a ​spot ​for ​him, ​but ​I ​don't ​think ​he's ​the ​aircraft ​carrier ​that ​you're ​going ​to ​need in the ​middle ​of ​the ​lineup,

You can listen to the full interview here.

The Mariners are back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Angels at 6:40 p.m. PT.

Rodriguez is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger.

