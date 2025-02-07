Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryce Miller Appears Ready For Season in Latest Video
Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller appears ready for spring training.
Before heading to Peoria, Miller posted another video of a bullpen session in which he's already flashing some of his elite level stuff.
Hitting 95 MPH already with the fastball, Miller also showed his devastating splitter and a solid slurve, which he appears to be working on. Earlier in the offseason, Miller teased that he was working on a cutter.
Miller getting even better is a scary proposition for big-league hitters in 2025, as Miller was already absurdly good in 2024. Making 31 starts for the M's, Miller went 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA.
The righty struck out 171 batters in 180.1 innings while also posting a low 0.98 WHIP. He pairs with Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Bryan Woo and Logan Gilbert to make one of the best rotations in the entire league.
Now 26 years old, Miller was a fourth-round pick of the Mariners out of Texas A&M in the 2021 draft. He made his major league debut in 2023, helping the M's stay afloat in the playoff race until the final days of the season.
The Mariners will report to Peoria, Ariz. for spring training in mid-February. Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 12 and the first game is Feb. 21.
The M's are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game for the second straight year.
Mariners on SI will have a presence at spring training this year, with announcement of our plans to come soon.
