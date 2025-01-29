Former MLB Executive Shreds Seattle Mariners Offseason Approach on Local Radio
Nearly two weeks after declaring the Seattle Mariners "one of the biggest losers" of the offseason, former MLB executive Jim Bowden took the team to task on Seattle sports talk radio.
Speaking on 93.3 KJR, Bowden had this to say, courtesy of host Dick Fain on social media:
“It’s disgusting gross embarrassing and makes you want to go to the toilet and throw up”
@JimBowdenGM on with us describing the #Mariners offseason
While those are harsh words, they are words that many fans likely agree with. After missing the playoffs by one game in each of the last two seasons, Mariners fans were hoping to see the team make a big splash in order to get over the hump. Instead, the team was saddled with all of $15-20 million to spend. They simply haven't been able to afford players they need like Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. They've lost out on others they wanted like Carlos Santana and have even explored the idea of trading Luis Castillo in order to free up money.
The only move that the Mariners have made at the major league-level this offseason is signing veteran infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year deal.
With just over two weeks to go until spring training, the Mariners still have holes at second and third base. And while there are still some options out there, the numbers are dwindling.
Seattle went 85-77 last season and features one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball, which Bowden feels is being wasted.
